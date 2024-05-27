President Joko Widodo launches INA Digital, a toll road for the digitalization of public services





JAKARTA, iNewsKarawang.identifier-The Indonesian Government Technology (GovTech) called INA Digital was launched today by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace. President Joko Widodo said the launch of INA Digital as an integrated solution provider for various government digital services, including national portals and infrastructure-related services, was seen as important in increasing Indonesia's competitiveness worldwide. Read also Jokowi Says Global Competition Is Increasingly Competitive, Challenges Will Get Tougher “We need to strengthen our digital public infrastructure, a kind of toll road for the digitalization of public services. We also need to strengthen our GovTech, an integrated portal that we call INA Digital,” Jokowi explained in his speech in Jakarta on Monday ( 27/5/2024). The launch of INA Digital, he said, highlights that the presence of bureaucracy should serve, not slow down or make things difficult for society. “The criteria should be community satisfaction, benefits received by the community and ease of community business,” he said. Read also Indonesia and ADB establish partnership, Jokowi asks ADB to finance Indonesia's energy transition He also spoke about the context of the integration of public service platforms, because previously there were 27,000 applications/platforms in ministries/agencies, as well as in regional governments, all of which worked independently. “That's why I say that starting this year, let's stop creating new applications, let's stop creating new platforms. Stop!” President Jokowi said. He also said that the integration of the public service platform into INA Digital would save up to 6.2 trillion rupees from the state budget, which was initially allocated for the creation of new applications. Read also The Story of Evi Sulastri's Struggle to Start a Sambal Flavored Business “In a ministry, there are more than 500 applications. Imagine. Because perhaps in the past, every time you changed minister, you changed candidacy, in the regions, you changed governor and you changed candidacy, you changed head of department and you changed candidacy. The orientation is always project. “This is what we stopped and we cannot continue,” President Jokowi said, reported by Antara. After the launch of INA Digital, the government will gradually consolidate the services of each ministry/institution which still has its own application today. The goal is that by next September, some of these utilities will start to be interoperable. Publisher: Boby

