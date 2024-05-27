



(NewsNation) Gerontocracy: A state, society, or group governed by older people. The Oxford Dictionary definition sums up much of the world today. Eight of the planets The largest countries are led by people aged 70 or over. And the other two, Indonesia and Pakistan, will soon have septuagenarians at their head. In much of the world, the rise of baby boomers in charge is because autocrats have tightened their grip on power over the years. Ranked-choice voting challenged the status quo. Its popularity will be tested in November

Vladimir Putin became president of Russia at the age of 47 and remained in power for almost 25 years. China's Xi Jinping is in his third term as president at 70 years old. And of course, the race for the presidency of the United States will be between incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, and former President Donald Trump, 77. One of the reasons why many world leaders are still in the lead is the power of power. When winning elections requires tens of millions of dollars, established politicians with vast donor networks have the advantage. Mexico's poorest receive fewer government funds under president who has put the poor first

Last year, the Pew Research Center asked the Americans: does it matter? THE Chicago Council on Global Affairs asked a similar question in 2022. Both surveys concluded that while most Americans would support a higher age limit for federal elected officials, it is not their primary consideration when it comes to decide who to vote for. A 2022 Business Insider Survey ranked age as the sixth most important factor in voters' evaluation of candidates, behind issues, experience, health, political party and education. Efforts to limit the age of applicants have never gone far. Last year, Rep. John James, R-Mich., proposed a constitutional amendment to bar anyone who turns 75 during his term from running for president or Congress, but the House never considered that possibility.

