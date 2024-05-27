Police implicate Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight other cases linked to May 9 protests





Home NewsPakistan: Police implicate Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight more cases linked to May 9 protests A special court established under the Official Secrets Act earlier sentenced Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison in the encryption case.

Published: May 27, 2024 at 9:35 am IST

By ANI

Representable image (photo credit- x.com/@dawn_com)

Islamabad: Pakistani police on Sunday implicated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight other cases related to the May 9 protests, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Currently, Qureshi is imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail for several cases. Additionally, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Qureshi to 10 years in prison in the encryption case. Protests broke out on May 9 after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the 190 million settlement case.

PTI workers arrested for violence and attacks

Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders have been arrested for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations in 2023. During the May 9 protests, miscreants attacked civilian and military installations, including Jinnah House and the general headquarters (GHQ). in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Army declared May 9 as “Black Day” and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

A special police team approached the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Sunday seeking permission to arrest, interrogate and summon the PTI leader in an FIR registered at the Sarwar Road police station. However, the court did not grant permission due to “security concerns”, Geo News reported.

Court allows officials to visit Adalia for further investigation

Meanwhile, the court allowed the investigator to go to Adalia Prison to question the accused within three days. The court order states: “The accused shall be considered to be in remand for this purpose. » The court ordered the police to present the suspect to it via video link on May 27. The court also ordered the prison superintendent to make necessary arrangements in this regard. Later, the police recorded Qureshi's statement in the case at Rawalpindi jail.

Reacting to Qureshi's involvement in other cases, a PTI spokesperson said the court had already granted bail to Shah Mahmood Qureshi in these cases. The PTI said, “The law has once again been flouted to keep Qureshi behind bars by making the court order virtually ineffective,” Geo News reported.

Qureshi punished for sticking to Imran Khan's ideology

The PTI spokesperson said Qureshi was being punished for sticking to the ideology of PTI founder Imran Khan. He added that anarchy was reaching new heights in Pakistan. He added that all possible measures will be taken against this cruel act. In early January, a Pakistani court sentenced Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison each in a case involving the leak of state secrets, local media reported.

A special court set up under the Official Secrets Act has sentenced Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khan and former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years prison in the Cypher case, Dawn reported.

The verdict was announced by Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain during the hearing held at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/pakistan-police-implicate-shah-mahmood-qureshi-in-eight-more-cases-related-to-may-9-protests-6964118/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

