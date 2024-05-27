Britain is not just ready for change, it's desperate The Irish News

This writer has a simple message for Rishi Sunak and his merry band of money-making crooks and ship-jumping Tory rodents: goodbye and don't let the door hit you where the good Lord knocked you down.

The general election has been called and it's not a moment too soon. Over the past 14 years, conservatives in power have pushed standards of public life so low that no rattlesnake could crawl under their bar.

Britain is not only ready for change, it desperately needs it.

The Conservatives have been attacking the general public for over a decade.

Cameron has launched a calamitous race to the bottom of useless, incompetent and wacky British prime ministers. If he had been in the army instead of the Carlton Club, he would face a double charge of desertion and dereliction of duty.

Theresa May, the hapless handmaiden of political mediocrity, became Prime Minister simply because she was not Boris Johnson.

In a very short space of time, May found herself surrounded like a goldfish in a pond by DUP piranhas and bottom-feeding Brexiters.

It's hard to know what Theresa May will be remembered for, other than poor judgment and robotic dance moves.

It's hard to know what she will be remembered for, other than poor judgment and robotic dance moves.

Then came the great charlatan of public life, Boris Johnson. The man who shone like a bracelet 3 from Ratners Jewelery. Hale and a warm man met Etons Del Boy well.

All chirping, Johnson was the embodiment of the rot at the heart of British politics.

If Britain was pants, Johnson would take it to the cleaners.

If Britain was pants, Johnson would take it to the cleaners (Owen Humphreys/AP)

Electorally popular and charismatic, he won over the great, the greedy, the gullible and the naive. And like all opportunists, he got lucky in his contest with Jeremy Corbyn.

Yet Johnson came to government without a plan or objective and was therefore quickly found wanting.

Robert Huish, biographer of the notoriously frivolous Prince Regent George, said of him: There seemed to be no limit to his desires, nor any restraint to his profusion. This could also apply to the plutocratic Johnson.

Remember the fancy vacation in Mustique, a $7,000 rug, $250 a roll of gold wallpaper, a $3.5k drinks cart, and all that before handing out balls like doll shuffles to conservative donors. He made Lloyd George look parsimonious.

But Bojo's ultimate undoing was his own character and behavior.

Johnson has shown the kind of contempt for ordinary people, struggling under the constraints of a pandemic, that one would expect more from an imperious Marie Antoinette than from a prime minister in the midst of a national crisis.

And then there was Liz Truss, a cross between Pollyanna and Nurse Ratched. It was as if she had won first prize without even purchasing the raffle ticket.

It was truly a barrel-racing time at Tory headquarters when Liz Truss won the leadership race in what looked like a donkey derby. (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was truly a barrel-racing time at Tory headquarters when Liz won the leadership race in what looked like a donkey derby.

Even though the economy collapsed faster than it took Boris Johnson to tuck in his shirttails, Truss actually thinks she would still make a good prime minister. Truss' premiership and legacy are assured as the answer to a pub quiz question.

Finally, it was the last man standing, Rishi Sunak. The runner-up behind Truss. That really says it all.

Watching Rishi Sunak drown physically and sonically in Downing Street summed up his time as a washed-out, tone-deaf prime minister (Stéfan Rousseau/PA)

Sunak is the quintessential Frank Spencer of British politics. He is what the late Seamus Mallon called a down-on-his-luck politician. Nothing seems to be going well for the desperate Prime Minister. Seeing him physically and acoustically drowned out in Downing Street summed up his time as a washed-out and tone-deaf Prime Minister.

The ruling conservatives pushed the standards of public life so low that no rattlesnake could crawl under their bar.

It was ironic to hear him accuse Sir Keir Starmer of having no plan when Sunak, even with the benefit of weather forecasts, held a press conference outside in a downpour without the precaution of an umbrella .

Jonas cursed, he was poorly served by a third-rate, characterless cabinet, whose members would make Beano readers look like Nobel laureates.

As the song says, things can only get better.