Bureaucracy should not complicate public services

Jakarta –President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the SPBE 2024 Summit and the launch of Indonesian Government Technology (Govtech) at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday, May 27, 2024. According to him, the presence of the bureaucracy should facilitate the service to the public. , and not the reverse.

I want to emphasize, I want to emphasize once again that the presence of bureaucracy must serve, not complicate things or slow them down. “So the benchmark should be community satisfaction, the benefit received by the community is the ease of community business,” said Jokowi.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace

However, Jokowi admitted that he did not know how it could be easier if in ministries, institutions, regional governments, provincial governments, districts/cities there were around 27,000 applications operating independently.

It won't be possible to make things easier, faster, no. “It’s not integrated and, in fact, a lot of it overlaps,” he said.

Therefore, Jokowi ordered him to stop creating new applications or platforms. Because, he said, there are almost 27,000 applications from ministries, institutions, regional governments, districts/cities.

I said last January, starting this year, to stop creating new applications, to stop creating new platforms. Stop, he said firmly.

Jokowi verified that the time needed to establish the budget for the new application reached Rp6.2 trillion. According to him, a ministry has more than 500 applications, just like the Ministry of Health has 400. Not only that, Jokowi said that if the regional government changes direction, it will also create a new application.

Maybe in the past, every time you changed ministers, you changed candidates. Likewise, in the regions, change of governor, change of application, change of head of service, change of application. The orientation is always project. This is what we have stopped and we cannot continue. How many applications does the Ministry of Health have? 400. Imagine 1 ministry 400, many more than that, some over 5000. I didn't specify which ministry it was, it was so creative. Everyone, if there's something new, what's going on? Reinstall, refill data, complicated. This is what we are stopping, Jokowi explained.

For this reason, Jokowi said every ministry, institution and regional government must work together to achieve data integration and interprobability. Therefore, he said, to increase Indonesia's competitiveness, it is necessary to strengthen digital public infrastructure and strengthen government technologies.

An integrated portal that we call Ina digital. Indeed, this is the first step we must begin. But it doesn't matter, I think the migration should be gradual, the important thing is to start first. The system continues to be socialized, improved and continued in stages. There can't be any more excuses like that because the data belongs to me, the data belongs to my regional government, it's no longer allowed. We will not progress if we maintain our self-centeredness, stick to old practices and leave old mentalities behind, he concluded.