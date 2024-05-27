Bill Gross says Trump would be worse for bond markets than Biden





A Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election would be more downbeat and disruptive for bond markets than Joe Biden's re-election, according to longtime fixed income investor Bill Gross.

Trump's return to the White House would exacerbate the growing U.S. deficits that had embittered him in the market and earned him the nickname the bond king when he led asset manager Pimco, Gross told the Financial Times.

Trump is the most pessimistic of the candidates simply because his platforms call for continued tax cuts and more expensive things, Gross said, while pointing out that Biden's presidency has also been responsible for trillions of dollars in deficit spending.

The election of Trump would be even more disruptive.

The crude comments come less than six months before November's U.S. presidential election, and just days before a jury in Manhattan begins deliberations in the hush money case in which Trump could become the first former American president to be convicted of a crime. .

Trump, a Republican, leads Biden, the Democratic incumbent, in most national opinion polls as well as several recent surveys of voters in key states likely to decide the election. He's also racked up high-profile endorsements in recent days, including from his former opponent Nikki Haley and billionaire GOP donor Stephen Schwarzman.

But Gross' comments undermine one of Trump's central arguments on the campaign trail: that he would be a better manager of the U.S. economy and financial markets than Biden.

One of Trump's main economic plans is a pledge to make his 2017 tax cuts permanent, a move that the Committee for Responsible Budgeting, a think tank, expects to cost $4,000 billion dollars over the next decade.

In an interview that ranged from his current market picks to the origins of his rare stamp collection, Gross explained what he learned compiling 40 years of his monthly investing insights into a new book.

The growing U.S. deficit has distracted Gross from the bond strategy that made him famous and led him to declare in his latest outlook that total return is dead. The US budget deficit reached 8.8 percent of GDP last year, more than double the 4.1 percent deficit recorded for 2022.

It is the deficit that is the culprit; a 2 trillion dollars [annual] The increase in supply…is going to put some pressure on the market, he said.

Instead, Gross said, he had placed his fixed-income allocation in a closed-end fund that invests in preferred securities, contingent capital and up to 20 percent private credit, while using a some leverage to increase returns.

It's certainly more attractive to an investor who doesn't need a lot of cash.

Gross is also relatively pessimistic about U.S. equity markets, warning that investors should moderate their expectations rather than expecting an indefinite repeat of last year's 24% return for the S&P 500.

Over time, markets are expected to reverse course. To me, that means prices are rising less than they have been, he said.

If people expect 10 or 15 percent, [they] we will work with smaller budgets, he added.

Gross, who still spends five to six hours a day watching the markets on his personal Bloomberg terminal, also has large investments in tobacco stocks and securities known as master limited partnerships, a tax-efficient way to finance pipelines and other companies.

In both cases, it seeks to profit from segments of the market that others avoid. Many investors avoid tobacco because of its impact on health, while MLPs lose some or all of their tax benefits when held in mutual funds and retirement vehicles.

