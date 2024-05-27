Turkish candidate drops out to give Erdogan's main challenger a boost





ANKARA, Türkiye (AP) A candidate for The presidential election in Türkiye announced Thursday his withdrawal from the race, a decision that should benefit President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main challenger. The candidate who withdrew, Muharrem Ince, is the leader of the center-left Fatherland Party. He was one of four candidates in Sunday's presidential election. Turkey holds parliamentary elections on the same day. Ince had been criticized for potentially undermining the support of the six-party National Alliance, which united behind the candidacy of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, forcing the presidential election into a runoff. I am withdrawing from the race, Ince told reporters outside his party headquarters, after weeks of resisting calls to resign. I am doing this for my country. Erdogan, who has led Turkey as prime minister and president since 2003, faces the toughest elections in his 20-year rule. Polls give Kilicdaroglu a slight lead over Erdogan, although neither candidate is expected to receive more than 50% of the votes required to be elected in the first round. Ince received around 8% of the vote when his candidacy was first announced, but his popularity has since fallen to around 2%, according to opinion polls. The firebrand politician has not thrown his support behind another candidate, but analysts say his withdrawal is likely to boost Kilicdaroglu's chances. Ince enjoyed support from voters unhappy with both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, Hamish Kinnear, senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, wrote in comments sent by email. Although polls indicate that a majority of Inces' voters will likely turn to Kilicdaroglu, it is unclear whether there will be enough voters to give him a resounding victory in the first round, he said. declared. Members of the Nation Alliance welcomed Ince's decision to step down, expressing hope for a first-round victory on Sunday. Kilicdaroglu called on Ince to join the opposition coalition. Let's leave old resentments and grievances behind us, Kilicdaroglu wrote on Twitter. Erdogan, meanwhile, said he regretted Ince's decision. Of course, it is impossible to understand why he withdrew. Honestly, I was saddened,” Erdogan said at a campaign rally in Ankara. Now we will continue (this race) with the remaining candidates. What matters is the decision of my people. Ince said the Fatherland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still participate in the parliamentary elections, and he called for voting for the party in every home. The 58-year-old former physics professor ran against Erdogan in the 2018 presidential election on the ticket of Kilicdaroglu's CHP party. He received about 30% of the vote but later split from the party. They will have no excuses if they lose the elections, Ince said, apparently referring to Kilicdaroglu. Former academic Sinan Ogan, 55, who benefits from the support of an anti-migrant party, remains in the presidential race with Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu. ___ Robert Badendieck contributed to this report from Istanbul.

