'Liar!' “Panderer!” » Libertarians relentlessly boo and heckle Trump





Donald Trump faced a tough crowd Saturday night. The former president received boos and sneers from the Libertarian National Convention. “Become ungovernable,” read a screen behind Trump during his speech, and they were ungovernable, prompting Trump to mock them in return.

“Maybe you don’t want to win,” Trump told the crowd after they booed when he asked them to nominate him or vote for him. “Keep getting your 3 percent every four years,” he added, referring to the Libertarian Party's lackluster performance in previous elections.

Trump was the first American president in history to speak at the party convention. Despite his attempts to satisfy the crowd by promising to appoint a libertarian to his cabinet, the delegates did not believe him and whistled at him.

Undeterred, Trump commented on his promise: “Pretty good. It's quite big.

“Repeal the so-called guidance letter that turned allegations of campus sexual harassment into de facto criminal convictions,” Trump said. “You know all that. Who else would do this for you?

Trump is not used to facing a hostile crowd. His rallies are usually filled with his most loyal supporters who undoubtedly cheer him on. But libertarians prefer small government and oppose Covid-19 precautions, meaning they are not big fans of Trump, who implemented stay-at-home orders and funded the vaccine against Covid.

“Combine with us in partnership,” Trump said at the convention. “We ask this of Libertarians. We must work together. Combine with us. You must combine with us.

“No!” the crowd responded.

“You can’t give Crooked Joe Biden four more years,” Trump said, but the crowd responded with loud boos.

Even during the few moments when audience members chanted “We want Trump,” they were met with a louder opposition chant: “End the Fed.” This is a common refrain within the libertarian party which wants to close the Federal Reserve. Editor's Choice

Trump made an attempt at levity in referring to his legal troubles and accusations, joking: “If I wasn't a libertarian before, I certainly am now.” » But this comment was not well received and was also met with mostly boos.

During his speech, Trump promised to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, founder of Silk Road, an illegal online drug market. Ulbricht was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison for his role in creating the website. Trump's refusal to pardon him during his first term likely sparked skepticism among libertarians, who oppose drug restrictions, that he would keep his promise in a second term. Tendency

Although he received a less than friendly reception from Libertarians, Trump's posts on Truth Social would never tell you anything about that night. Trump reposted a video of Republican Rep. Mike Lee in which Lee said, “Trump knocked it out of the park tonight at the #LibertarianConvention.” Well done, sir!

Trump posted at midnight after his speech: “Everyone here tonight believes we must fight for the same basic freedoms: freedom of speech. Freedom of religion. Freedom to own a firearm. No surcharge. Absence of excessive regulation. Absence of government discrimination. And we believe that we will not have a FREE COUNTRY if we do not have FREE SPEECH! »

