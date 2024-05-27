Waiting for the 'right moment' to break silence on internal party affairs: Shehryar Afridi





Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on May 10, 2024. Facebook/ Shehryar Khan Afridi

PESHAWAR: Agitated over internal divisions within the party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MP Shehryar Afridi on Sunday said he was waiting for the right moment to break his silence.

I remain silent out of respect for the founder of the PTI and out of concern for the unity of the party. There are such (malicious) things happening within the party that it would be better for me to keep quiet about it, the PTI leader said while addressing PTI supporters in Peshawar.

Urging all to adopt the party's code of conduct, he said he could not express the pain he was going through. However, he added, there were some things about which remaining silent would be “criminal.”

Afridi, who was denied a meeting with the party founder on May 24, said he was waiting to meet Imran Khan.

Enough is enough, if we are sincere, we must ensure the release of the PTI founder, he said.

Since Khan's incarceration after the violent incidents of May 9, multiple divisions have emerged within the PTI.

Earlier it was between political and legal leaders of the party and later Sher Afzal Marwat became the center of contention.

Referring to internal conflicts within the PTI, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on March 25 that there was a real power struggle within the ranks of the party founded by Imran Khan which could lead to its disintegration or when creating an advanced block.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar had said that top PTI leaders like Gohar Ali Khan and Sher Afzal Khan were taking contradictory positions on different issues. He regretted the childish attitude of the PTI which is a national party.

He had advised the PTI leaders to shun their internal politics and play their due role in strengthening the economy.

