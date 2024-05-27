The Ministry of Religion wins the digital government award in the agency category with a significant increase in SPBE*





The Ministry of Religious Affairs wins an award in the SPBE service sector

Jakarta (Kemenag) — The Ministry of Religion received the Digital Government Award from President Joko Widodo today in the category of institutions that have made significant improvements in SPBE (e-government systems). The award was presented on the occasion of the SPBE Summit 2024 and the launch of GovTech Indonesia at the State Palace, Monday (27/5/2024). Present were Vice President KH Maruf Amin, Indonesian Advanced Cabinet ministers including Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, heads of state institutions, as well as regional leaders who participated online and offline. 65 central and regional agencies received the 2024 Digital Government Award. This award is divided into six categories depending on the level of maturity in the implementation of the SPBE, namely: a) The highest SPBE index for the Ministry category; b) Highest SPBE index for LPNK, LNS and other categories of institutions; c) Highest SPBE index for the provincial government category; d) Highest SPBE Index for Municipal Government category; e) Highest SPBE index for the Regency Government category; and f) agencies with a significant increase in SPBE category. This award is the result of SPBE monitoring and evaluation involving 30 universities with 47 rigid indicators to ensure objective, professional and independent evaluation. The final evaluation was carried out by the national SPBE coordination team composed of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communication and Information, Ministry of National Development Planning, Bappenas, BSSN and BRIN, coordinated by KemenPAN and RB. In 2023, the Ministry of Religion will experience a very significant increase in the SPBE index. The increase in the SPBE index of the Ministry of Religious Affairs was even the highest, reaching 1.32 points. The Ministry of Religion's SPBE index for 2023 is 3.58 points, a significant increase from the fair to very good category, Ministry of Religion spokesperson Anna Hasbie said in Jakarta. “This year, we will continue to work so that the SPBE index of the Ministry of Religion can once again go from very good to satisfactory,” he continued. The increase in the SPBE index, continued Anna, is the reflection and the fruit of the strong commitment of the Minister of Religion in the direction of the Ministry of Religion. According to him, since the beginning of leading the ministry with the largest work unit in Indonesia, perhaps even the world, Minister of Religion Yaqut has made digital transformation a priority program. The Ministry of Religion, under the leadership of Gus Men, introduces Pusaka Superapps which continues to be developed to integrate all service applications of the Ministry of Religion. It has been working since November 2022, Anna explained. “Thanks to the commitment and concrete measures of Gus Men, one of the national media awarded an award in September 2023 to the Minister of Religious Affairs as a figure in the digital transformation of religious services,” he continued . Anna assured that the process of improving SPBE services at the Ministry of Religious Affairs would continue. This is in line with President Joko Widodo's message at the opening of the 2024 SPBE Summit that the presence of bureaucracy should serve, not complicate or even slow down. The criteria are therefore community satisfaction, benefits received by the community, ease of community business. We will continue to improve and improve the services of the SPBE of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. We continue to integrate the different applications that existed until now to make things simpler and easier for people. Community satisfaction is the concern of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to improve the quality of service in the future, he stressed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kemenag.go.id/nasional/kemenag-raih-digital-government-award-kategori-instansi-dengan-peningkatan-spbe-signifikan-LaMFI The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

