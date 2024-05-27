Politics
Jokowi hopes GovTech will strengthen the digitalization of Indonesian public services
Jakarta –
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) launched Indonesian Government Technology (GovTech) called INA Digital as part of a series of 2024 Summit on Electronic Government Systems (SPBE) events at the State Palace in Jakarta. This is to strengthen the digital transformation of public services in Indonesia.
We know that GovTech is an institution that will be responsible for driving the integration of government digital services which are currently distributed across thousands of platforms/applications.
In his speech, Jokowi highlighted the importance of integrating various government digital applications and services into public service portals and government administration portals to improve the quality of services to the community. Jokowi also mentioned as many as 27,000 applications across the government, from central to regional levels, that need to be integrated.
“To increase Indonesia's competitiveness, we need to strengthen digital public infrastructure, a kind of 'toll road' for the digitalization of public services. We also need to strengthen the GovTech transformation which we call INA Digital,” Jokowi said in his statement on Monday (27/5). /2024).
Jokowi also revealed that the birth of INA Digital was the first step to accelerate the transformation of the Indonesian government's digital services.
“Every ministry, institution and regional government must work together to integrate and interoperate applications and data. You can no longer feel that the data you have is yours. You will not progress if it is always like this. Abandon old practices and the state of mind,” he continued.
On the same occasion, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, highlighted that after the launch of INA Digital, the integration of government digital services would be accelerated.
According to him, several priority services will be consolidated into a single public service portal which will be launched in September 2024. The priority services which will be integrated are education, health, social assistance, digital payments, digital identity, driving license online, the crowd. permits and service sectors.
Until now, he explained, when residents need Service A, they must download the application from Agency A and fill in the data in the application. Then, when residents need service B, they need to download app B and fill in the data again. The process becomes repetitive, even though there are thousands of services with thousands of applications. The result is that technology does not make things easier, but makes them more difficult for society.
“So, according to the President's orientation, the process should no longer be complicated even if it uses technology. Hence the importance of the interoperability of services, which requires the exchange of data. INA Digital is responsible for integrating these services,” Anas said.
“So, for the first time in history, in line with the President's directives, Indonesia is preparing to experience a new story, where digital services will be integrated, no longer agency-based or government-centered, but the basis of the needs of people or citizens. focused, such as directly on questions of marital status, job search assistance, services in the event of resident illness, change of address, access to social assistance, and much more again,” he added.
Furthermore, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Tohir also said that the selection of PERURI to lead INA Digital was based on a strong digital portfolio, proven by various digital government services which were previously their superior products.
Indeed, this mission is the right choice and can later encourage the competitiveness of state enterprises in the digital sector.
According to him, INA Digital ensures to prioritize convenience for the community without complicated complications. It is also an improvement in business processes that are integrated, transparent and measurable so that all services to the community can be targeted.
“This launch is the first step for us to continue working hard over the next few months to be able to dream and implement that government public services to the community are real. So it is not just a slogan, but something which can be implied.” continued Erick.
It is known that in the first stages, INA Digital collaborated with nine ministries/institutions to support the development, integration and interoperability of the Prioritaire SPBE application, including the sectors of education, health, social, population administration integrated into the digital identity of the population, public finances. transactions, state apparatus, Public Services portals, One Data Indonesia and police.
There are nine priority sectors chosen directly by President Jokowi to accelerate their integration based on the readiness of plans, infrastructure and the existence of their use.
Effective integration of digital services can then be an important step forward in providing simple, easy, fast and transparent public services. The government is determined to present a public service portal and a government administration portal that becomes a reference for the community to meet the needs of the life course of each community, starting with civil status, assistance with job search, information on services in case of illness, change. address, access and information on social assistance, and much more.
(akd/ega)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7359622/jokowi-harap-govtech-perkuat-digitalisasi-layanan-publik-ri
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
