Zelensky implores Biden, Xi to attend summit as Russia steps up efforts





President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the leaders of the United States and China to attend a summit to discuss Ukraine's peace plan, as Russia strengthens its military formations near Ukraine's northeastern border Ukraine and intensifies its air attacks. Russian glide bombs hit a DIY supermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 43 others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Sunday. Sixteen other people are missing, he added. The bombs sparked a fire that gutted more than 10,000 square meters of the store during a busy shopping day. The attack sparked outrage among Ukraine's allies and renewed calls for more military aid. On Thursday, a Russian missile hit a publishing house in Kharkiv, one of the largest in Europe, killing seven employees. “I appeal to world leaders who are staying away from global efforts at the world peace summit,” Zelenskyy said Sunday from Kharkiv, specifically citing U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “We don’t want the UN Charter to be burned… just like these books,” Zelensky said. Switzerland has scheduled the conference for June 15-16 on the heels of a Group of Seven meeting in Borgo Egnazia, Italy. Several G7 leaders are considering joining, but neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to be there, Bloomberg News reported. Biden is expected to fly from the G7 to Los Angeles for a major fundraiser on June 15, along with Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, former President Barack Obama and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. China, meanwhile, joined Brazil in announcing a rival initiative on Friday. They called for an international conference that would bring Ukraine and Russia to the table. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not invited to the Swiss meeting because Ukraine wants to agree with its allies on measures to put pressure on the Kremlin. “Ukraine has the greatest experience in the world of Russia's lies during negotiations. Lies that were especially a Russian cover-up to prepare for this war,” Zelenskyy said in reference to Putin’s constant reiteration that he had no intention of invading Ukraine in 2022. Russia recently took the initiative on the battlefield during the six-month delay in gaining congressional approval for a $61 billion U.S. military aid package to kyiv. Moscow's troops launched another assault in the Kharkiv region this month, seeking to strain exhausted Ukrainian forces. “Russia is preparing for offensive actions also 90 kilometers (56 miles) northwest of here,” Zelensky said on Sunday without giving further details. Ukraine's leader called on the United States to allow its donated weapons systems to be used to strike Russian troops on Russian territory – a move that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg appeared to endorse on Friday. “The time has come for the allies to think about whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have placed on arms given to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told The Economist in an interview. Russia attacked Ukraine again overnight with 14 missiles, including two Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and 31 Shahed drones, the Ukrainian General Staff said. The Polish army dispatched its planes early on Sunday due to intense Russian air activity in western Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westhawaiitoday.com/2024/05/27/nation-world-news/zelenskyy-implores-biden-xi-to-attend-summit-as-russia-ramps-up/

