UAE students exchange letters with Chinese President Xi Jinping-Xinhua

This photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows the scenery of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Hamdan, a sixth-grade student at Hamdan Bin Zayed School, expressed his hope to become “a real man by climbing the Great Wall” and “the UAE ambassador to China” in the future.

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) — “I would like to invite Grandpa Xi to my country.”

“I want to play a football match with Grandpa Xi”…

A group of Emirati students learning Chinese expressed their wishes in recent correspondence with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

These are forty primary and middle school students from Hamdan Bin Zayed School and Yas School, two demonstration schools of the “Hundred Schools Project” for teaching the Chinese language in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). ).

In their respective letters written in Chinese and decorated with drawings, the students expressed their love for Chinese culture and their desire to be ambassadors of UAE-China friendship.

Hamdan Bin Zayed School is the first school in the UAE to offer Chinese lessons. Hamdan, a sixth-grade student at the school, has been learning Chinese for more than a year and a half. In his letter, he wrote in Chinese: “This year, China and the United Arab Emirates have been working hand in hand for 40 years.”

He drew several bamboos in the letter to convey his wish to Xi: to visit China and see pandas eating bamboos. He also expressed his hope to become “a real man by climbing the Great Wall” and “the UAE ambassador to China” in the future.

In a response to their letters, released on Sunday, Xi encouraged them to master the Chinese language well and learn more about China to help promote friendship between the two countries.

“In your letters, you say that China and the UAE have worked hand in hand for 40 years and hope that our two countries will always be good friends,” Xi noted, “the Chinese people also share the same wish”.

Hamdan's letter.

Tenth grader Ayesha wrote a full page to Xi, telling him that learning Chinese had opened a window to China.

Sharing with Xi her deep concern for environmental protection, she mentioned her palm leaf shopping bag, which she always carries with her when shopping.

Ayesha admires the environmental efforts undertaken by the Chinese government, expressing hope that cooperation between the two countries will “further improve our environment.”

Aïcha's letter.

In her letter, a girl with the Chinese name Zhu Wan'er drew a dragon and the Great Wall. She said that as more Emirati students learn Chinese, “the friendly ties between China and the UAE will become even stronger.”

The exchange of correspondence took place as 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United Arab Emirates. This also happened about five years after the launch of the “Hundred Schools Project”.

In July 2019, in the joint presence of Xi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the UAE, the two countries signed a memorandum in Beijing, officially launching the ” Chinese Language Hundred Schools Project. education in the United Arab Emirates.

Currently, there are 171 schools in the UAE offering Chinese courses, with 71,000 students involved.

Letter from Zhu Wan'er.

“Now that learning Chinese has become a new trend in the UAE and a group of small ambassadors of China-UAE exchanges like you have been formed, I am very happy,” said Xi said.

Seif's letter.

Seif, a 10-year-old student, attends Yas School, the largest public school in the United Arab Emirates. In his letter to Xi, he shared his favorite ancient Chinese poem: “A close friend brings a distant land closer.” » He explained: “Even though China and the UAE are thousands of miles apart, we are best friends. »

Mohammed's letter.

In a drawing by fifth-grader Mohammed, Beijing's Tiananmen Square stands next to Dubai's Burj Khalifa, surrounded by blooming flowers. In his letter to Xi, the boy said he had great affection for Chinese language and culture.

He explained how his school held events to celebrate the Spring Festival and Chinese National Day, where his drumming performance was acclaimed.

“I hope to have the opportunity to visit China in the future,” Mohammed wrote.