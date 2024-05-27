Aceh Acting Governor Bustami Hamzah received the 2024 DGA from President Joko Widodo

POPULARITAS.COM – The Aceh Government won the Digital Government Award (DGA) 2024. The award was presented by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to Acting Governor Bustami Hamzah at the State Palace, Monday (5/27/2024). .

The award was given based on the performance and achievements of the Aceh government which were considered good. As for The title obtained is the title of the best electronic government system in the Regional Government category.

Besides Aceh, nine other provinces received awards in this activity.

In addition to giving this gift, President Joko Widodo also participated in the launch of Indonesian Government Technology (GovTech) under the name INA Digital.

This launch step complies with Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 82 of 2023 Concerning the Acceleration of Digital Transformation and Integration of National Digital Services

In his speech, the President said that the task of GovTech Indonesia is to standardize the integration of data and systems between the priority applications of the Electronic Government System (SPBE) of ministries/institutions into a single digital integrated service.

Where, in particular to promote the integration of government digital services that have been distributed across various platforms or applications.

According to him, GovTech will also accelerate the integration and interoperability of key digital service systems across nine priority services.

These include health, education services, social assistance, demographic-based digital identity, One Data Indonesia services, financial transactions, portal service integration, services of the state apparatus, as well as online driver's licenses and crowd licenses.

“In the future, the public will only need to access a single portal to access various digital government services. “It is hoped that this will create more effective and efficient public services,” he said.

This also aims to reaffirm that the presence of bureaucracy should only serve to serve. “It doesn’t make things difficult or slow them down,” Jokowi said.

However, Jokowi believes that there are obstacles because there are 27,000 applications at the central government level to the regency/city governments that operate independently and work independently.

“It will not be possible, as I said earlier, to make things easier, to speed things up, no. “It’s not integrated and a lot of them overlap,” Jokowi said.

It is for this reason that the Head of State recalled that from this year, we will have to stop creating new applications. “Starting this year, stop creating new platforms, stop. “Because before, there were 27,000 applications,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Aceh Acting Governor Bustami welcomed the head of state's message. Additionally, Aceh received an award at that time.

According to him, the award for the best electronic government system in the Regional Government category of the DGA is a form of appreciation from the central government for Aceh.

It is believed that this appreciation could increase Aceh's enthusiasm for better management of its government system. “Of course on an electronic basis. “It is also a motivation for us to be better in the future,” he said.

Furthermore, the acting governor also said that he would convey all messages from the president to his staff in Aceh. “Especially regarding the nine services that were the president's priority, this is what we will prioritize in Aceh,” he said.

Furthermore, the President's wishes are also in line with the vision and mission of the Aceh government. Where serving well is the main spearhead of Aceh government management.

“I will also stress to the ranks of the Aceh government not to complicate or slow down the progress of our bureaucracy. “God willing, we will implement all the messages of the president in Aceh,” he said.

Apart from that, Bustami also expressed his gratitude to the parties who supported him, as well as the ranks of the Aceh government who worked together for a better Aceh bureaucracy. “So, with the cooperation and solidarity of all of us, we can receive this gift. “Thank you, I hope we continue to be united and work together to become a better Aceh in all areas,” he said. he concluded.