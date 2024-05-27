Donald Trump biographer issues stark warning to Truth's social investors





Donald Trump's biographer has warned investors in Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, that the stock has “no value” and could “be wiped out.”

Speaking on MSNBC, David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author of the best-selling biography The Making of Donald Trump, commented following a series of negative reports about the company's stock value.

Truth Social launched in February 2022, about a year after the former president was banned from X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook for posts about the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Although he has since been reinstated on the platforms, he chooses to use Truth Social. The app has a lower number of active users compared to Reddit and X, which have been around longer.

Since shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., an existing shell company, agreed to merge with Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), earlier this year, paving the way for the IPO on the stock market of the former president's company, the value of its shares increased. decreases.

TMTG reported a net loss of $327.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. The loss was primarily attributed to non-cash expenses related to the company's recent merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a purpose-built acquisition company. specific. TMTG reported a net loss of $210,300 the previous year.

When asked about it by an MSNBC host, Johnston said the title had “no value at all.”

“And those who own it at the current price, if they don't sell it, will eventually disappear,” he said. “The over 300 million is not a cash charge, but even so, the company is losing a lot of money and its revenue is barely in the millions of dollars.

“So there's no support here for a company worth four, five, six, at one point $8 billion. These are all Donald Trump fans and others who are hoping to exploit the company and, in In some cases, sell it short so you can collect when the price falls to near zero.

A TMTG spokesperson said: “It's astonishing that Newsweek now considers rewriting of articles by tabloids like Raw Story to be legitimate journalism. »

A regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April revealed that Truth Social had revenue of just over $4.1 million in its last year of operations, but had accumulated $58.2 million in costs. It recorded an operating loss of nearly $16 million.

On May 26, Google Finance data showed the value of each share at $45.91. This is a marked increase from April 17, when it hit a low of $22.84, but down 9.38 percent over the past five days. It is also below its value when it debuted on the stock market and closed its first day of trading at $57.99.

Writing for Forbes in April, John S. Tobey, who has been in the investment industry for more than 30 years, issued a similar warning and said that while the value of stocks may rise, investors could risk losing if the shares depreciate further. .

Tobey said people should “not wait” to sell their stocks.

“Investing successfully means taking cover when the floodgates open,” he writes. “Waiting to see if the floodwaters actually arrive means going with the flow.

“Wall Street is full of successful investors who 'sold too soon.' After all, you can always buy back if the waters recede. Or, more likely, you just go in another direction where the sun shines on dry land. »

On April 29, TMTG issued a press release highlighting steps shareholders could take to prevent brokerage firms from lending their shares for short selling purposes. The release also included a sample email that shareholders could send to broker-dealers to opt out of securities lending programs.

A TMTG spokesperson told Newsweek at the time: “We will take all necessary steps to prevent our retail investors from being taken advantage of.”

Updated 5/27/24 at 4:12 a.m. ET; This article has been updated with comments from TMTG.

