Furious at 27,000 requests for government service, Jokowi: his orientation is still projects





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened the 2024 Electronic Government System Summit (SPBE) and launched Indonesia's one-stop government technology (GovTech) application called Ina Digital at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (27 /05/2024). In his speech, Jokowi mentioned that there are many demands for government services in large numbers. He revealed that various government agencies had received around 27,000 applications. “How can it be simpler, if in ministries, institutions, regional governments, provinces, districts/cities there are about 27,000 applications that work independently, which also work independently. It will not be possible to make things easier, faster, “no. Not integrated and many of them actually overlap,” Jokowi said at the State Palace, Monday (27/5/2024). Citing the Ministry of Health which has around 400 requests for services, he also revealed that there is an agency which even has more than 5,000 requests. “There are more than 5,000. I don't specify which ministry, it's so creative,” Jokowi explained. Even though there are many applications, Jokowi said, there are still budget proposals to create new applications reaching a total budget of IDR 6.2 trillion. “I have to say that from this year, I already said in January, that from this year, let's stop creating new applications, let's stop creating new platforms. Stop! Because there was 27,000 existing applications yesterday we checked when we made the budget, there was Rp6.2 trillion that will be used to create new applications,” Jokowi emphasized. He suspects the large number of requests for services is because many agency leaders are project-oriented. “Because maybe in the past, every time you changed minister, you changed candidacy. Same in the regions, a change of governor changed candidacy, a change of head of service changed candidacy. The orientation were always projects,” Jokowi grumbled. Therefore, Jokowi banned the creation of service applications by the government starting this year. Apart from this, it also launched the unique Indonesian Government Technology (GovTech) application Ina Digital, to integrate all government services in agencies.

