Trump promises to free Ross Ulbricht, but wants to execute drug dealers





“We're going to ask everyone who sells drugs who gets caught selling drugs,” former President Donald Trump said in November 2022 as he launched his 2024 presidential campaign, “to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts.”

This promise was not a flippant remark; this has been at the heart of Trump's agenda. Which made one of his comments yesterday at the Libertarian National Convention all the more interesting. “I will commute Ross Ulbricht's sentence,” he said, referring to the man who was serving two life sentences plus 40 years in prison for a series of convictions, including drug distribution. Ulbricht's legal problems stem from an online marketplace he founded and operated, called Silk Road, where users could buy and sell illegal substances.

Ulbricht has long been of interest to libertarians, many of whom persist in believing that his sentence was perversely disproportionate to his actual conduct. Taking Trump's words at face value, it would appear that the former president at least agrees that the nearly 11 years Ulbricht served is punishment enough. This is difficult to reconcile with his supposed view that people who sell drugs should be put to death.

The inconsistency here can be confusing, but as Reason's Jacob Sullum pointed out last year, his remarks about Ulbricht are not new. While in office, Trump commuted Alice Marie Johnson's sentence after she was sent to prison for life without the possibility of parole for her alleged role in a cocaine conspiracy. He widely touted this decision (which was the right one) as a sign of his healthier approach to criminal justice.

Shortly afterward, Trump signed legislation that reinforced that narrative: the FIRST STEP Act, which reduced several mandatory minimum sentences and increased “good time” credits, among other modest provisions. It remains one of the most enduring and effective elements of Trump's legacy, especially considering the very low recidivism rates of those released under the law.

It would appear that Trump would now pursue policies that would result in the deaths of many of these same beneficiaries. This would include not only Johnson, but also the bulk of those released by the FIRST STEP Act, the majority of whom were serving time for drug trafficking crimes. This would almost certainly include Ulbricht, one of the most notorious drug offenders on the planet.

Trump also tried to achieve this balance while in the White House. “We have to be tough on these people. We can have all the blue ribbon committees we want, but if we're not tough on drug dealers, we're wasting our time. And that toughness includes the death penalty.” he said in 2018, the same year he commuted Johnson's sentence and signed the FIRST STEP Act.

It's possible that the former president's anti-drug rhetoric is another part of the flamboyant performance art that has become one of his signature traits. It's not entirely clear whether his Ulbricht promise is another part of this, just the other side of the coin, although one perhaps instructive fact is that Trump had the opportunity for four years to sign such a pardon and has chose not to do so.

