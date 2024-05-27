Paddy Power pulls out of Euro 2024 advert featuring Boris Johnson





Paddy Power has scrapped a planned Euro 2024 advertising campaign featuring Boris Johnson after a backlash from its staff. The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has reportedly agreed to play a role in publicity ahead of this summer's European Football Championship international tournament. The Irish-based gaming giant is well known for its irreverent and often controversial advertising tactics, often pushing publicity stunts to grab headlines and create talking points. Recent adverts have sparked fury, including one showing a blind footballer kicking a cat and another social media video containing homophobic comments. Johnson, a leading figure in the 2016 Brexit campaign, was to wear an England jersey and proclaim: “I told you I would take us back to Europe”, as part of the bookmaker's promotional activity. This represents a certain irony given his political rhetoric and activities of late, but the eccentric politician is no stranger to frame-ups or taking advantage of an opportunity. Some would say it fits Paddy Power's brand of self-deprecation perfectly. However, the change of heart appears to have emerged following unease among its employees over the use of a “controversial figure like Johnson” and language that humorously mocked the Brexit situation. Paddy Power still wants to work with Boris Johnson Paddy Power, owned by Flutter Entertainment, has confirmed that they are in negotiations with representatives of the former Mayor of London and that, although the Euro 2024 campaign will not take place, they hope to collaborate on the future. A company spokesperson said: “We discussed a number of opportunities with Boris Johnson's team, one of which was an idea for a role in a TV advert. With a general election on the horizon in the United Kingdom, Johnson is expected to be abroad for most of the campaign, but he is expected to lend his presence to the Conservatives from a distance. He is a polarizing figure but still enjoys significant support among the electorate despite his retirement from frontline politics in June 2023. Image credit: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

