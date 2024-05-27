Zelensky invites Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to peace summit in war-torn Ukraine





On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend a peace summit in Switzerland next month. “I appeal to world leaders who are still left out of the global efforts at the World Peace Summit: to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China,” he said. Zelensky in a video. message, cited by AFP. “Please support the peace summit with your personal leadership and participation,” Zelensky said, adding that “the efforts of the world majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled.” He also said he wanted the presence of leaders “whom Russia cannot deceive.” The peace summit is scheduled to be held in Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The Swiss government is organizing the event at the request of Ukraine. According to the Swiss government, 160 delegations have been invited but Russia will not participate. The Ukrainian president declared: “more than 80 countries have confirmed their arrival”. The meeting aims to exert international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not see the point of this conference. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month “they are not inviting us,” adding that Russia would not push to attend an event where that is not welcome. Zelensky's comments also follow a Reuters report, citing Russian sources, that Putin was ready to end the ongoing war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognizes current battlefield lines. However, Ukraine's president and kyiv's supporters argue that a ceasefire would only facilitate Russia's rearmament and regrouping efforts. Biden's presence has not been confirmed, while organizers say participating countries include members of the G7, G20 and BRICS group. China reiterated its position this week, saying in a joint statement with Brazil that it supported “an international peace conference held at an appropriate time and recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as a fair discussion on all matters of peace.” plans”. Xi is considered Putin's main strategic ally, with the Russian leader visiting China following his re-election earlier this month. U.S. officials said last month that Beijing was helping Russia with its military expansion, including by collaborating on the production of drones, without directly supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine. Zelensky said “more than 80 countries have confirmed their presence” at the summit and that Ukraine was continuing its efforts to invite its leaders. The peace summit comes as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine during its 27-month invasion. In recent weeks, Moscow has made steady progress on the battlefield, capturing several villages in eastern Ukraine. Russia has stepped up airstrikes against Ukrainian cities and the war-torn country's energy infrastructure. Earlier this month, Moscow launched more than 70 missiles and drones overnight in one of its largest attacks targeting Ukrainian energy facilities. The attack of May 7 was directed at facilities in kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and six other cities. It comes as kyiv has urged its Western allies to send more weapons, warning that its defense capabilities are weak. Image source: AFP

