Launching GovTech Indonesia, President Jokowi highlights simplicity of government service bureaucracy





President Joko Widodo launches government technology (Government Technology/GovTech) Indonesia was named INA Digital during the 2024 Electronic Government System (SPBE) Summit at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday, May 27, 2024. In his speech, the President highlighted the importance of facilitating bureaucratic government services that benefit the community. “The presence of bureaucracy must serve, not complicate things or slow them down, so the benchmark must be the satisfaction of the community, the benefits received by the community and the ease of community business,” the President said. Furthermore, the Head of State underlined the existence of 27 thousand application platforms at the central and regional government level which do not operate in an integrated manner. The president also asked government officials to stop creating new application platforms by 2024 to speed up public services and minimize complicated bureaucracy. “No it would be possible for what I said earlier—to make things easier, to speed up—No. Not integrated and, in fact, many of them overlap. “That is why I must say that from this year – I said it last January – stop creating new candidates,” declared the President. Furthermore, the Head of State emphasized that the presence of GovTech INA Digital will play an important role in increasing Indonesia's competitiveness by strengthening the digitalization of the public service system. The President explained that GovTech will accelerate the integration of digital service systems in a number of priority services. “There are education services, health services, business permit services, taxation, etc. Indeed, this is the first step for us to start. But it doesn't matter, I think migration should be gradual, the important thing is to start first.” ASN “The digital ASN is also in preparation,” indicated the Head of State. The president also asked central and regional government officials to jointly integrate and interoperate applications and data. The President said the country would not progress if the government continued to use old practices that undermined efficiency. “There can no longer be excuses for this and that because I feel the data belongs to me, the data belongs to my ministry, the data belongs to my institution, the data belongs to my local government, this is more entitled. We won “We will not progress if we remain self-centered, we will maintain this. So once again, let's leave behind the old practices, let's leave behind the old mentalities,” the president stressed. The President was also accompanied on this occasion by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of administrative reform and bureaucratic reform (MenPAN RB) Abdullah. Azwar Anas, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. (BPMI Setpres)

