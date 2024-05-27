Elon Musk's xAI nears $24 billion valuation with new funding round





Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI is expected to complete a fundraising round in June, potentially valuing it at more than $24 billion. reports Bloomberg. The company aimed to complete a $6 billion financing round earlier this month, but completion of that deal, which began last year, has yet to occur. The xAI funding round includes contributions from investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, as mentioned in a recent company blog post. According to a statement of Musk on X, the company's valuation before this round was $18 billion. Sorry for my typo, pre-money was $18 billion – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2024 The funds will be allocated to launch xAI's first products, develop advanced infrastructure and stimulate research and development of future technologies, the company said. In response to the funding announcement, Musk said on X that “there will be more to announce in the coming weeks.” xAIs fight against OpenAI xAI said it has seen rapid development over the past year, as highlighted in a recent company blog post. “From the company's July 2023 announcement, to the release of Grok-1 on image understanding, xAIs model. capabilities improved rapidly. The Grok chatbot launched to X Premium Plus users in December. Unlike traditional chatbots, Grok would be programmed to display a politically incorrect and witty personality, taking inspiration from conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan. With the open source version of Grok-1, xAI has opened the door to advancements in various applications, optimizations and extensions of the model,” the company continued. The billionaire was once closely associated with OpenAI as a co-founder, but left the company years ago to pursue his own path in AI development, with bitter consequences. Musk filed a lawsuit against his former company and its outgoing CEO, Sam Altman, for allegedly abandoning his original goal of developing AI for the benefit of humanity and not the pursuit of profit. Therefore, the company added: xAI primarily focuses on developing advanced AI systems that are truthful, competent and maximally beneficial to all humanity. The company's mission is to understand the true nature of the universe. Featured Image: Halfway

