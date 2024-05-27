When Putin and Xi hint at nuclear annihilation, pay attention

After a recent summit between new partners China and Russia, General Secretary Xi Jinping and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin issued a bizarre one-sentence statement: “There can be no winner in a nuclear war and it should never be fought. »

No one would disagree, even though several officials from both hypocritical governments have already threatened their neighbors with nuclear attacks.

But why did the two feel the need to issue such a terse statement and why now?

Rarely has the global rhetoric of mass annihilation reached such a crescendo as today, as existential wars rage in Ukraine and Gaza.

In particular, Putin at least believes that he is finally winning the Ukrainian conflict. Xi appears to assume that conventional ascendant Chinese military power in the South China Sea ultimately made the absorption of Taiwan possible.

They both believe that the only obstacle to their victories would be intervention by the United States and the NATO alliance, a conflict that could escalate into mutual threats of the use of nuclear weapons.

Hence the recent warnings from Xi and Putin.

Almost every month, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un continues to threaten to use his nuclear arsenal to destroy South Korea or Japan.

Equally monotonous, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, pro-Hamas, regularly threatens Armenians with insane remarks according to which he would repeat the “mission of our grandfathers”. And he occasionally warns Israelis and Greeks that they might one day wake up to Turkish missiles raining down on their cities.

More concretely, for the first time in history, Iran attacked Israel's homeland. It launched the largest array of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and war drones in modern history, more than 320 projectiles.

Iranian theocrats simultaneously claim that they are on the verge of producing nuclear weapons. And of course, since 1979, Iran has periodically promised to wipe Israel off the map and, with it, half of the world's Jews.

Most ignore these crazy threats and dismiss them as the bluster of dictators. But as we saw on October 7, the barbarity of human nature has not changed much from the pre-modern world, whether defined by savage beheadings, mutilations, murders, mass rapes , torture and hostage-taking of Israeli elderly people, women and children.

But what has radically transformed are the delivery systems for nuclear weapons of mass death, chemical gases, biological agents and delivery systems driven by artificial intelligence.

Interestingly, the global reaction to the promise of Armageddon remains one of nonchalance. Most believe that such strongmen rage wildly but will never unleash weapons of civilizational destruction.

Consider that there are as many autocratic nuclear nations (e.g., Russia, China, Pakistan, North Korea, and perhaps Iran) as there are democratic nations (the United States, Great Britain, France, Israel and India). Only Israel has an effective anti-ballistic missile dome. And the more the conventional power of the West declines, the more it will have to rely in extremis on a nuclear deterrent at a time when it does not have an effective anti-missile defense on its territory.

In a just-published book, The End of Everything, I wrote about four examples of the annihilation of the classical city-state of Thebes, ancient Carthage, Byzantine Constantinople, and Aztec Tenochtitlan in which the unimaginable became too real.

In all of these erasures, naive and targeted states believed that their illustrious past, rather than a realistic assessment of their inadequate current defenses, would ensure their survival.

All hoped that their allies, the Spartans, the anti-Roman Macedonians, the Christian nations of Western Europe, and the cities subject to the Aztecs, would appear at the eleventh hour to stave off their defeat.

Moreover, these targeted states had little understanding of the agendas and capabilities of the brilliantly methodical killers outside their walls, the ruthless budding philosopher Alexander the Great, the literary patron Scipio Aemilianus, the self-styled intellectual Mehmet II, and the widely read Hernan Cortes all of whom sought to completely destroy rather than simply defeat their enemies.

These doomed cities and nations were reduced to ruins or absorbed by the conquerors. Their populations were wiped out or enslaved, and their once-sacred cultures, customs and traditions were lost to history. The last words of the vanquished were usually some variation of “It can't happen here.”

If the past can serve as a guide to the present, we should keep in mind that what almost never happens in war can certainly still happen.

When killers issue outlandish or even insane threats, we must nevertheless take them seriously.

We should not rely on friends or neutrals to save our civilization. Instead, Americans should build defense systems in our nation's skies, secure our borders, ensure our military operates on the basis of meritocracy, end excessive deficits and borrowing, and rebuild our conventional forces and nuclear.

Otherwise, we will naively and inevitably believe that we are magically exempt when the inconceivable becomes all too real.