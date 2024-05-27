Participating in INA Digital Launch, Acting Governor of North Sumatra Pledges to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Integrate Provincial Government Data





JAKARTA – Acting Governor (Pj) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin attended the launch of Indonesia's government technology (GovTech) called INA Digital at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (27/5). The launch of the integrated digital public service platform was carried out directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Today we saw the launch of GovTech called INA Digital, its function is to combine government digital services that have been distributed across many applications. The North Sumatra Provincial Government itself owns SADA INA or One Data (SADA) Indonesia (Ina), the idea is. the same thing as this digital INA, namely “bringing all applications together in one container, to make it easier for people to get services,” Hassanudin said after the launch. Acting Governor (Pj) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin attended the launch of Indonesian government technology (GovTech) called INA Digital at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (27/5). The launch of the integrated digital public service platform was carried out directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. (LIMITATION OF THE MINISTRY OF SUMUT SUD) Acting Governor (Pj) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin attended the launch of Indonesian government technology (GovTech) called INA Digital at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (27/5). The launch of the integrated digital public service platform was carried out directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. (LIMITATION OF THE MINISTRY OF SUMUT SUD) SADA INA is an effort by the North Sumatra provincial government to accelerate the digital transformation of bureaucracy and public services. The North Sumatra Provincial Government is committed to continuing to accelerate and integrate all data from the provincial government and regional government so that they become one forum. “We continue to engage, accelerate digital transformation, we also integrate data from the provincial government and the regency/city government, we try to make everything become one,” Hassanudin said. Besides SADA INA, the North Sumatra Provincial Government is also making various efforts to accelerate other digital transformations, such as paying vehicle tax through e-Samsat, simitrasumut.com, digital libraries, and providing an accelerated training program for 1,000 MSMEs. Efforts by the provincial government and other regional governments in North Sumatra have also resulted in the North Sumatra Digital Competitiveness Index now being in the top 10 nationally. In his address, Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of integrating various government digital applications and services into public service portals and government administration portals to improve the quality of services to the community. The President also indicated that currently there are 27,000 applications within the government, from the central level to the regions, which need to be integrated. GovTech Indonesia, named INA Digital, creates better, reliable and efficient public services. President Jokowi said the birth of INA Digital was the first step to accelerate the transformation of digital services for the Indonesian government. Every ministry, institution and local government must work together to integrate and interoperate applications and data. You can no longer feel that your data belongs to you. It won't progress if it's always like this. Abandon old practices and mentalities, the president continued. Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas said several priority services would be consolidated into a single public service portal. Priority services that will be integrated include education, health, social assistance, digital payments, digital identity, online driving license, crowd permits and state apparatus services. Until now, Anas continued, when residents need Service A, they must download the application from Agency A and fill in the data in the application. Then, when residents need service B, they need to download app B and fill in the data again. The process repeats itself. Even though there are thousands of services with thousands of applications. What's happening is that instead of making things easier, technology is making things harder for people. So, according to the President's directives, the process should no longer be complicated even if technology is used. Hence the importance of the interoperability of services, which requires data exchanges. INA Digital is responsible for integrating these services, he said.** (H17/DISKOMINFO SUMUT)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infosumut.id/hadiri-peluncuran-ina-digital-pj-gubernur-sumut-komit-kebut-transformasi-digital-dan-integrasikan-data-pemprov/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos