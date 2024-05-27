Elections in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to have been chosen by God | India





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he believes he was chosen by God, as India's multi-stage elections draw to a close. I'm convinced that Parmatme (God) sent me for a purpose. Once the goal is achieved, my work will be complete. That's why I devoted myself completely to God, he told news channel NDTV on Sunday. Modi, who hopes to win a third term when the general election results are announced on June 4, said that although God had guided him in carrying out much of his work, he had done so without revealing a larger plan. He doesn't reveal his cards, he just keeps making me do things. And I can't call him directly to ask him what's next, he said. Modi has built an entrenched cult of personality within his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with many supporters unable to nominate other cabinet members or their local BJP candidate. The BJP has also actively promoted Hinduism, the majority religion, in all aspects of public life. At the Ayodhya temple inauguration in January, it was Modi, not Hindu priests, who played the lead role in the rituals. Nonetheless, it is believed to be the first time that Modi, who rarely gives interviews and has held no press conferences during his ten years in power, has spoken so candidly about himself as a divine instrument. The artful weaving of religion and politics in a country where faith is an inextricable part of daily life is the BJP's USP. [unique selling point]. Mr Modis' assertion is the logical culmination of the BJP's dominant theme, says Indian newspaper The telegraph wrote in an editorial. Earlier this month, in a television interview in Varanasi, his constituency, Modi made another allusion to the deity. When my mother was alive, I believed I was born biologically. After he passed away, reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me, he said. He said the only explanation for its extraordinary energy must be non-biological. I believe that God has given me abilities, inspiration and good intentions with the goal that I am only an instrument. Congress Party chief Rahul Gandhi ridiculed his remarks. If an ordinary person had made the statements Modi has made recently, he would be taken straight to a psychiatrist, he said. Asked by a television presenter whether Modi suffered from a God complex, BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma responded by praising his energy. In a day, he organizes a few road shows, a few rallies, visits three different states, and when he returns to Delhi in the evening, he gives full interviews to the media. He is blessed with boundless energy, Verma said.

