Eamon Holmes and Ruth Langsford's divorce shows us why it's never too late to separate

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have announced their divorce (Photo: Hannah Taylor/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have announced they have ended their marriage. They have been married for 14 years and together for over 20 years, and they have a 22-year-old son. Given that they serve as a sort of parental figure to people across the country, it's probably no surprise that the news was all over the newspapers.

As expected, the tone is sad. There's a lot of speculation about what went wrong (as if anyone outside of the marriage could answer that question) and a lot of discussion about what it takes to make a seemingly strong marriage like theirs collapses. Given that they lived in a blended family, later became parents, and worked together, something many couples absolutely couldn't do, it's understandable that the end of their marriage would be a bit of a shock. But I still find the tone of disappointment over divorce somewhat irritating.

Two people who have been together for over two decades are something to celebrate. These same people realizing they no longer make each other happy and breaking up is also something to celebrate. Some of the reaction to the Langsford/Holmes split has focused on the fact that they are both 64 years old and will therefore split later in life. Statistically, they are unusual. You are nine times more likely to break up with your partner between 40 and 44 than if you are 60 and over. Obviously some of this is just a numbers game, if you've been married a long time you're probably pretty happy or good at resolving conflict, so it works. But I also wonder if there wouldn't be something sadder if couples felt like they had less of a right to start over.

There seems to be a school of thought that if you hit your 60s, you're supposed to just stick with one relationship. It's a depressing kind of ageism, like you stop wanting or needing things when you reach retirement age. We all live longer and generally with a better quality of life, but even if that weren't true, no matter how many good years you have, there is no logic in spending time married to someone one you don't like anymore.

Read next

There is no ideal time to divorce. I broke up with my ex when I was just 30 and a few months after giving birth. Logistically it was a nightmare, but it meant I was starting to date again when most of my contemporaries hadn't yet married. I have friends who did this when their children were elementary school age and they chose to explain divorce to their children rather than expose them to endless fighting. Anecdotally, various friends whose parents separated around the time they went to college found the conflict or leaving home and their parents' separation extremely traumatic. Basically, there's something horrible about your timing, every time you want it. And to make matters worse, every time you do it, it's a complicated and unnecessarily cruel process. The paperwork is exhausting and the system seems designed to entice you to stay married.

That said, no matter how bad divorce is, it's better than staying married to the wrong person. Not least because staying together often means mistreating each other and suffering a death-by-a-thousand-cuts situation where you crush each other.

I have enormous respect for Eamonn and Ruth. It must have been tempting to stay married and live separate lives under the same roof. They have lots of money and respectively fulfilling careers. I'm sure some sort of discreet arrangement could have been workable. But it's the worst of all worlds and they both deserve the same as everyone else when a relationship ends, regardless of their age, a fresh start, and the chance to maybe find someone someone else to spend their lives with.