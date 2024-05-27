Zelensky, from ravaged Kharkiv, urges Biden and Xi to join peace summit – Euractiv





President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (May 26) called on US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend his peace summit as Ukraine struggles to repel Russia's relentless attacks during its years-old invasion 27 months. Ukraine hopes to host as many countries as possible in kyiv-led negotiations in Switzerland next month, aimed at unifying world opinion on how to end the war and putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was not invited. Zelensky spoke in an English-language video recorded in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, inside the charred remains of a printing plant destroyed Thursday in a Russian missile strike. He said more than 80 countries would participate. Standing in the burned-out shell of the home improvement store destroyed by Russia yesterday, President Zelensky urged Biden and Xi to attend his latest peace summit in #Ukraine. “To President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China, we do not want pic.twitter.com/ZbyYWCniaB – Glasnost is Gone (@GlasnostGone) May 26, 2024 But it was unclear whether Biden would attend, and Beijing, which has close ties to Moscow, also did not indicate whether he would attend. A U.S. official said Sunday that the United States would participate in the summit, but declined to specify who or at what level. “I appeal to world leaders who are still apart from the global efforts of the World Peace Summit, to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China,” said Zelensky. “Please show leadership to advance peace, real peace and not just a pause between strikes,” he said. Zelensky added that the summit would “show who in the world really wants to end the war.” kyiv, in its peace plan, calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of its internationally recognized borders, which Moscow considers a failure. Last week, a Russian source told Reuters that Putin was ready to end the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire recognizing current battlefield lines. Sources: Putin wants ceasefire in Ukraine on current front lines Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war in Ukraine through a negotiated ceasefire that recognizes current battlefield lines, four Russian sources told Reuters, saying he was ready to continue the fight if kyiv and the West did not react. In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Russian leader was “trying to derail” the Swiss event because he was “afraid of its success.” “His entourage is sending these false signals of so-called ceasefire despite the fact that Russian troops continue to brutally attack Ukraine while their missiles and drones rain down on Ukrainian cities and communities,” he said. he writes about X. Russia has already declared that it sees no point in a conference with Ukraine. Russian advances In recent months, Moscow's forces have made slow but steady advances across several parts of the vast eastern front and are trying to push deeper into the northeastern Kharkiv region after a ground incursion launched earlier this month. The regional capital has been hit several times by Russian bombs and missile attacks, including the attack on a printing press which left seven dead and another on a DIY hardware store on Saturday which left at least 14 dead. In his video speech, Zelensky also said Moscow was gathering troops for further “offensive actions” further northwest of Kharkiv, along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Ukraine's army chief said last week that his forces were preparing for a possible Russian attack on the Sumy region, which neighbors Kharkiv. Find out more with Euractiv

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/europe-s-east/news/zelenskyy-from-ravaged-kharkiv-urges-biden-and-xi-to-join-peace-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos