America is not ready for a verdict in Trump's criminal trial





It's surreal to be here. More than three years after reluctantly leaving office, after numerous investigations into his behavior and after more than a month in a New York courtroom, former President Donald Trump will soon reach the end of a criminal trial. All that remains are the prosecution and defense summaries, and then 12 New Yorkers will be instructed and sent to make one of the most monumental decisions in our nation's history.

We have no way of knowing how long the jurors will deliberate. Journalists and legal analysts have scanned jurors' expressions and gestures, but even so, it is impossible to know the first thoughts and feelings each person will express in the jury room and how those thoughts and feelings might change if they were contested. My sense, however, is that whatever happens, America is in no way ready for the new chapter that a verdict or lack thereof in the Trump case will open.

Once the president announces the jury's decision, all previous assumptions regarding the 2024 presidential race will have to be recalculated.

There are at least three likely options awaiting us on the other side of the deliberations. Trump could be convicted of falsifying business records to conceal cash payments made to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Jury could find prosecution failed to make its case and pay it in full. Or the jury could signal that it is deadlocked, leading Judge Juan Merchan to declare a mistrial.

Assuming there is a verdict, once the president announces the jury's decision, all previous assumptions regarding the 2024 presidential race will have to be recalculated. Polls conducted since Trump was first indicted have only been able to ask respondents to consider what-ifs. A March survey by Politico Magazine and Ipsos found that a conviction could cost Trump just over a third of independents in the fall. Similarly, a February NBC News poll showed that a conviction in the New York trial removed much of Trump's support from independents and prompted a major shift from 18 to 34-year-olds in favor of President Joe Biden against Trump . And an ABC News/Ipsos survey conducted in late April found that 20% of Trump supporters surveyed would reconsider their support (16%) or withdraw it (4%) if he were convicted.

We're finally moving from possibility to hard and fast reality, which can look very different from poll-based predictions. And as encouraging as these statistics may have been for Democrats, they still leave some important questions unanswered. None of the polls above asked voters how an acquittal would impact their support for the former president, which remains a possibility. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the number of people changing their vote would be sufficient to change the outcome of the election in a given state. Here's how NBC News cautioned its findings, which showed an overall swing in Biden's favor in the face of conviction but still within the margin of error:

Republican pollster Bill McInturff, the Republican half of the bipartisan group of pollsters conducting the NBC News survey, warns that the small group of voters moving on those two ballots, 55 in total out of 1,000 interviews, have overwhelmingly negative views of Biden, and they also preferred a Republican-controlled Congress by more than 60 points.

As a result, McInturff says, he doubts that these voters would truly remain loyal to Biden even if Trump were convicted of a crime.

Biden chose to stay silent on Trump's legal troubles as the cases unfolded, but his campaign is now preparing to use a guilty verdict to his advantage, NBC News recently reported, debating internally whether he had to be called a convicted criminal in his message. Whatever the outcome, a person familiar with the discussions told NBC News that the campaign will emphasize to voters that Donald Trump's legal problems will not prevent him from reaching the White House. Only one thing will succeed: voting in November for Joe Biden. If there is an acquittal, however, it is difficult to say whether another case where Trump appears immune from accountability would encourage or discourage Democrats from running.

Depending on the outcome of the jury, Trump, as he always has, will either praise or denounce the system. A state court conviction would be something he couldn't overturn, even if he were president again. It would be yet another asterisk next to his name, one more humiliation to add to the list. While it would be another grievance he could seek revenge against, an appeal would be yet another costly distraction for a campaign already bleeding money on its legal fees. And yet his supporters, like the soulless Republicans who showed up in court to support him, might just shrug their shoulders and vote for a convicted felon.

An acquittal, however, would be another so-called total exoneration and this time it would be true. (Of course, a process that he otherwise claims is rigged and which always rules in his favor has proven its merit in his mind.) It wouldn't be surprising if his campaign considered even a hung jury a victory. I can already imagine one of his many emails explaining how crooked Joe Biden (who had nothing to do with the accusation) had failed to get him to appear in court. This will prompt his supporters to donate when the biased Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as I imagine the copy will call him, indicts him again.

All this is of course only projection, while waiting for the end of the gaping silence which has resonated since the defense, which called only one witness, rested on Tuesday. In this liminal space, the future hangs by a thread. Guilty? Not guilty? A mistrial? Either way, it will probably be more than we can really imagine.

