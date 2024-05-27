Politics
Jokowi says UKT will likely increase next year, so it won't be sudden
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said there is a possibility of a one-time tuition increase (UKT) in several universities will be carried out next year or in 2025.
The goal is not to be too sudden like what happened recently.
Nevertheless, Increase in UKT in each higher education institution, it will first be examined and calculated by the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud-Ristek).
“This possibility will first be evaluated, then the increase for each university will be studied and calculated so that this is possible, it is still a possibility, later the policy of the Ministry of Education and Culture will start to increase next year So there is an indirect break like now,” Jokowi said at Istora Senayan, Jakarta Center, Monday (27/5/2024).
Also read: UKT is expensive, the government should allocate an additional budget
The former mayor of Solo also admitted to having summoned the Minister of Education, Culture and Research and Technology to the Palace to discuss the issue of increasing the UKT, deplored by several parties.
He said he had considered various considerations for the UKT increase to be reversed this year.
“Yes, I am making reflections, but the Minister of Education and Culture has already made it known that the temporary UKT, which has a very high increase, has been canceled and arrangements will be made to reduce it,” he said. Jokowi said.
He further requested that the technical aspects of reversing the UKT increase be considered directly by the relevant minister.
“But later the technical question will be asked to the Minister of Education and Culture, but in essence it was canceled by the Minister of Education and Culture,” he explained.
Also read: UKT controversy, the relationship between the education budget and GDP is not yet considered ideal
Previously, it was reported that the Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim, announced the cancellation of this year's UKT increase.
The ministry he heads will also assess requests for UKT increases submitted by public universities.
“We, at the Ministry of Education and Culture-Ristek, have made the decision to cancel the increase in UKT this year. And we will re-evaluate all requests for an increase in UKT from PTNs” , said Nadiem, after being summoned by President Joko Widodo to the presidential palace. , Jakarta, Monday (27/5/2024).
“So this year, no student will be affected by the increase in the UKT and we will evaluate one by one the requests or requests from universities for an increase in the UKT, but it is for the following year,” he said. -he emphasized.
Also read: Nadiem cancels UKT increase and will reassess PTN request for next year
This decision was taken based on the aspirations received from different parties. He said future increases to the UKT must be consistent with the principles of justice and equity.
When asked when the UKT deferral policy would come into effect, Nadiem did not respond.
“For more details on what the policy will be, the Director General of Higher Education will explain the details as soon as possible,” the former Go-Jek boss said.
