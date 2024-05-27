Do you also believe that PM Modi is sent by God? : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks RSS to clarify

Kejriwal was referring to Prime Minister Modi's recent television interview in which he is heard saying that he was convinced that he was sent by God.

In 2014, Modi ji declared that he was the first servant of the country. In 2019, he declared that he was a Chowkidar. Today, in 2024, Modi ji says that he was not born from his mother's womb but is an incarnation of God,” Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

Founded in September 1925, RSS was the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is known for helping the party grow from a fledgling group to a political powerhouse.

A senior leader of his party said that Lord Jagannath is also a follower of Modi ji. Does RSS also believe that Modi Ji is an incarnation of God? RSS should clarify its position,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1 in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam, was heavily criticized by Prime Minister Modi during his campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. K

“Until my mother was alive, I thought I was born biologically. After her passing, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength does not come from my body She was given to That is why God also gave me the ability, the strength, the purity of heart and the inspiration to do this. I am nothing but an instrument that God sent. “, Prime Minister Modi said in the interview.

Kejriwal and other opposition party leaders have accused the prime minister of using central investigative agencies against his rivals in the run-up to the elections. Prime Minister Modi's God-sent comment was also criticized by other political leaders.

Elections to 486 of 543 Lok Sabha seats Voting was completed at the end of phase 6 of voting on May 25. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats in this election.

The ruling alliance is being challenged by the Congress-led opposition parties under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

Published: May 27, 2024, 1:25 p.m. IST

