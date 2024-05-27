What will happen if Trump is convicted in New York? No one can really say





When the judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal trial found on May 6 that Trump had violated the gag order for a 10th time, he told him that “the last thing I want to do is put you in jail.”

“You are the former president of the United States and perhaps also the next president,” Judge Juan Merchan said, reflecting on the momentous weight of such a decision.

Imprisoning the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is a choice Merchan could soon face again, if jurors in Trump's “hush money” case vote to convict him. Closing arguments and jury deliberations begin this week.

It is difficult to predict what exactly would happen if the jury found Trump guilty. Trump is being tried in New York state court, where judges have broad authority to determine when and exactly what sentences will be imposed after convictions, according to former Manhattan District Attorney Duncan Levin. This differs from the Federal Court, where there is generally a waiting period between conviction and sentencing.

“It's done much more informally in state courts. I've had cases where the jury would come back and say 'guilty,' and the judge would thank the jury and excuse them and say, 'Let's convict him.' accused now.' says Levin. “Obviously, everything is a little different in this case from the typical case.”

Each of the 34 charges of falsifying business records Trump faces carries a sentence of up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine. He pleaded not guilty.

Norm Eisen, an author and attorney, recently analyzed dozens of cases brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in which falsifying business records was the most serious charge at arraignment. It found that about one in ten cases resulted in a prison sentence. But he also cautioned that these prosecutions often involve other charges and noted that the dynamics at play in Trump's case made his sentence particularly difficult to predict.

If Trump is convicted, Merchan would have wide latitude in determining punishment, including sentencing Trump to probation or house arrest.

Levin said the option of confining Trump to his home, followed by probation, might appeal to Merchan, who has repeatedly indicated he is concerned about limiting a presidential candidate's ability to run. express freely. Such an option would allow Trump to conduct interviews and access social media from home.

Since the day Trump was first questioned on April 4, 2023, Merchan has said he has been reluctant to interfere with Trump's ability to campaign.

“He's running for president of the United States. So those First Amendment rights are obviously critically important,” Merchan said that day.

And on May 6, he spoke more broadly about how many more people would be burdened by Trump's imprisonment.

Merchan called incarceration “really a last resort for me,” saying, “I also worry about the people who would have to carry out this punishment: court clerks, corrections officers, the Secret Service, among others.”

Yet that day, he warned Trump that prison was not out of the question.

“I want you to understand that I will, if necessary and appropriate,” Merchan said.

It's a possibility that officials at state and federal agencies have begun preparing for, according to a New York prison source, who said the Secret Service has met with local prison officials. As a former president, Trump is entitled to Secret Service protection for the rest of his life, wherever he is. Behind bars, prison officers would in turn be responsible for protecting officers assigned to Trump.

Where Trump might serve jail or prison time is one of several factors that remains up in the air. Shorter sentences can be served at the Rikers Island prison complex, which has two wings typically used for high-profile or infamous inmates. (Neither, of course, has ever detained anyone who comes with their own security guards.)

Officials need to have a plan in place, just in case, Levin said.

“He could be remanded into custody right away,” Levin said.

Katrina Kaufman contributed reporting.

Trump investigates more Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/what-happens-if-trump-is-convicted-in-new-york-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos