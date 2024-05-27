President Erdogan condemns Israeli Rafah attack, vows justice





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned Israel for its recent attack on Rafah, a location previously designated as a “safe zone”. Erdogan delivered a speech on Monday at the Century of the Turkish Constitution symposium on the Island of Democracy and Freedoms. “Sunday's attack on Rafah, which took place following the order of the International Court of Justice, revealed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terrorist state,” Erdogan said in a speech to lawyers in Istanbul , referring to Israel and the ICJ directive to end the violence. . President Erdogan criticizes Netanyahu Erdogan also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of using violence to stay in power. “Netanyahu and his murderous network are trying to expand their grip on power by massacring people while they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance,” he said. The Turkish president drew parallels between Netanyahu and notorious historical figures. “Netanyahu will not be able to escape the memory of former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan Milosevic, Bosnian Serb politician Radovan Karadzic, convicted of genocide, and the late German dictator Adolf Hitler, whom he imitates,” Erdogan said. “Turkey will do everything in its power” Erdogan stressed Turkey's commitment to holding Israel accountable. “Turkey will do everything in its power to ensure that these (Israeli) barbarians are brought to justice for the crimes they committed,” he said. The Rafah attack on Sunday left at least 35 dead and many injured. Israeli forces targeted a camp for displaced people near the UNRWA logistics base in Tal al-Sultan, according to the Gaza media office. The Israeli plane used missiles and 2,000-pound bombs in the assault, the media office reported. Gaza's civil defense forces noted that the targeted area was home to at least 100,000 displaced people. President Erdogan: the era of coups is over While leading a meeting to discuss “Turkey's Constitution for the Century”, Erdogan commemorated the 64th anniversary of the May 27, 1960 military coup, which left deep scars in the heart of the nation . In his speech, he said this on the 64th anniversary of the May 27 military coup, which caused deep wounds to the heart of the nation. He said: “This nation will always remember the late Menderes (then Prime Minister) and his friends with gratitude and a sense of shame for not being able to prevent their executions. » “Those who could not digest the Anatolian revolution tried by all means to usurp the national will for 22 years. The era of coups is over in this country,” he stressed. Source: AA

