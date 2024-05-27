Trump booed and heckled by noisy crowd at Libertarian convention





Presidential candidate Donald Trump was booed and heckled by many during a raucous audience at the Libertarian National Convention Saturday night, a marked change from the adulation he receives at rallies of his staunch supporters faithful.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Presidential candidate Donald Trump was booed and heckled by many during a raucous audience at the Libertarian National Convention Saturday night, a marked change from the adulation he receives at rallies of his staunch supporters faithful.

Libertarians, who believe in limited government and individual liberty, criticize Trump, a Republican, for rushing into creating a COVID-19 vaccine when he was president and not doing more to end public health restrictions imposed on the unvaccinated during the pandemic.

When Trump took the stage in Washington, there were loud boos and jeers. A smaller portion of the crowd, Trump supporters, cheered.

Shortly before his appearance, a Libertarian Party member shouted: “Donald Trump should have taken a bullet!”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the hostile reception.

Libertarians garnered just 1.2% of the national vote in 2020, or about 1.8 million votes, but November's election could be decided by just tens of thousands of votes in a handful of states across the country. battlefield, with Trump therefore seeking to withdraw some support from libertarians.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also spoke at the convention Friday, hoped to rally support.

Libertarian Party Chairwoman Angela McArdle ruled Sunday that Trump was not qualified to be the party's nominee for president because he had not submitted a nomination package.

“The reason why I did not file documents for the Libertarian nomination, which I absolutely would have obtained if I had wanted (as everyone could see from the enthusiasm of the crowd last night!) , was the fact that as a Republican nominee, I'm not allowed to have another party's nomination,” Trump said on Truth Social.

The party has selected Chase Oliver, a candidate for the 2022 Georgia Senate, as its presidential candidate, it said in an article on X on Sunday.

Trump, who served as president between 2017 and 2021, immediately highlighted in his speech Saturday the total of 88 criminal charges he faces in four federal and state lawsuits.

“If I wasn’t a libertarian, I am now,” he said Saturday. He denounced the administration of President Joe Biden, his challenger in November. 5 election rematch, and Biden's Democratic colleagues as part of a “rise of left-wing fascism.”

Trump was trying to appeal to libertarians, who have more in common with Republican policy positions than Democrats on issues such as taxes and the size of government, in what is expected to be a hotly contested election.

He added: “We should not fight against each other. » He asked Libertarians to work with him to defeat Biden, a call that was met with numerous boos, even though the vast majority of the crowd was fiercely opposed to Biden and his administration.

Trump's appearance at the Libertarian rally, unusual for a Republican candidate for the White House, also showed how seriously he and his campaign take the threat from third-party candidate Kennedy, who has long opposed vaccines and mandates . Kennedy was quickly eliminated from the party's presidential nomination on Sunday.

Trump has stepped up his attacks on Kennedy, who is running as an independent, recently calling him a “fake” anti-vaccination supporter.

Kennedy addressed the party on social media on Sunday, writing: “While we may not agree on all downstream issues, our core values ​​of peace, free speech and civil liberties make us natural allies.”

Opinion polls suggest Kennedy will steal votes away from Trump and Biden, but it is not yet clear which of the major party candidates will be most affected by Kennedy's long-term bid for the White House.

Libertarian Party organizers said Biden was also invited to speak at the convention, but he declined to attend.

“The Libertarian Party can make a big difference. If we come together, we will be unstoppable,” Trump said to a mix of applause and jeers.

Trump said he was a “libertarian without even trying to be” and that the Libertarian Party should support him, another phrase met with boos and jeers.

Undeterred, Trump taunted the crowd, saying that if they didn't support him, they would continue to garner only a tiny fraction of voter support in national elections.

He pledged to put a libertarian in his cabinet if he wins the election, which was met with cries of “bullshit!”

Trump received plenty of applause for a promise. A rallying cry for libertarians is the case of Ross Ulbricht, who is serving a life sentence for creating and operating the website Silk Road, which allowed users to secretly buy and sell drugs and drugs. other illegal products.

Libertarians believe that Ulbricht's conviction in 2015 represents an excess of power by the government and the judiciary. In front of a crowd holding “Free Ross” signs, Trump promised to commute Ulbricht’s sentence if he regained the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/27/trump-booed-and-heckled-by-raucous-crowd-at-libertarian-convention.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos