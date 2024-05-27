Jokowi Disappointed With Central And Regional Spending Of IDR 6.2 T To Make A Request







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that around IDR 6.2 trillion of the government budget was used to create new public service applications. This was expressed during the launch of GovTech INA Digital at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, Monday (27/5/2024).

Jokowi considers this a waste because this large budget is only used to create applications in each agency. According to him, there are 27,000 public service applications created by central and regional government agencies. Tens of thousands of them are not integrated. “This year alone, when we made the budget, we verified that Rp. 6.2 trillion would be used to create new applications or platforms,” ​​Jokowi said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT He therefore asked all agencies to stop creating new applications. Indeed, the central government already has GovTech INA Digital which will integrate and interoperate all services between agencies, both central and regional. Minister of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform Azwar Anas revealed that the INA Digital or Govtech Indonesia service will be available to the public this September. Including population digital identity (IKD) services “Again, we will launch INA Digital and later we will launch single sign-on (SSO) using INA Pass, etc. This is planned for September and we are now testing all the application systems built in each ministry,” Azwar said. Anas to the journalists' question. The launch carried out was only a first system to test, the logo and the name of INA Digital, and has not yet generalized access to public services. Single Sign On or INA Pass is a technology that allows network users to access applications using a single user account. In this case, the Population Identification Number will be used to connect the different application services. Anas explained that there are 9 basic services that are priorities to realize, starting with education, health, social services, police, state apparatus, basic digital identity, data exchange, digital payments and public service portals. “So it's interoperability, if there are a lot of applications, so we will interoperate if there are a lot of applications. Later, from this program, we will interoperate several services which previously had to not be just one, then we will just use SSO with IKD and INA Pass,” he said. Apart from this, Azwar firmly emphasized that INA Digital is not a new application or platform, but rather the interoperability of various services in ministries, institutions and regional governments. But later, the public will be able to access it via super applications which constitute the portal of these different services. “Yes, people will just have to connect to the super apps that interact with the different apps that have been created,” Anas said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Finally! Take care of it and no longer need a photocopy of your ID card (haa/haa)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240527151234-4-541502/jokowi-kecewa-pusat-daerah-habiskan-rp62-t-buat-bikin-aplikasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos