PM Modi reacts to Pakistani leader's support for Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal: investigation required | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to remarks by a Pakistani leader apparently supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Karakat on Saturday. (ANI) In an interview with IANS, Modi called the matter very serious and added that it “demands an investigation”. Follow complete coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! I don't understand why some people are liked by those who harbor animosity against us, Modi told IANS when asked about Pakistan's alleged supporters. Why is support emerging from there (in Pakistan) for a few individuals? This is a matter that requires further investigation. However, he also added: I don't think I should comment on such matters given the position I find myself in, but I can understand your concern. Last week, Kejriwal lashed out at former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who had apparently supported the AAP leader in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. After voting in the capital, Kejriwal had shared a photo of himself and his family on social platform X. I voted with my father, wife and children. My mother is not well and was unable to vote. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. Everyone should vote. Reposting the CM's photo, Hussain had written on X: May peace and harmony defeat the forces of hatred and extremism #MorePower #IndiaElection2024. This drew a stern response from Kejriwal, who urged the Pakistani leader to look after his own country first. Chaudhry Sahib, I and the people of my country are capable of solving our own problems. We don't need your tweet. Currently, Pakistan is in a dire state. You run your own country, Kejriwal wrote. Indian elections are our internal affair. The country will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism. But this was not the first time that the former Pakistani minister had commented on the Indian elections. Hussain also reportedly shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi on his social media account and congratulated him. Hussain's praise of Rahul Gandhi drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh questioning whether such leaders (Gandhi) should be allowed to form a government.

