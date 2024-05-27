Carrie Johnson shares heartbreaking photo of Wilfred during school holidays





Carrie Johnson is spending her holidays with her three children and their pet ducks at their Oxfordshire home. On Monday, the mom of three took to her Instagram Stories to share the most adorable photo of her eldest son, Wilfred, four, relaxing on a couch with one of their ducklings. The touching photograph showed the young boy with the duckling nestled in his chest in an attempt to protect himself. WATCH: Carrie Johnson's Son Takes Care of Ducks in Cute Video "Wilf is sleeping on the couch with Betty," Carrie noted in her caption, also moved by this sweet image. Carrie and her family received the duck eggs as a gift from a neighbor this weekend, after welcoming others through their own ducks. Over the weekend, Carrie shared a cute video in which some of her new ducklings emerged from their eggs for the first time. © Instagram Carrie was fascinated by the pretty photo The family first welcomed three ducklings, before the arrival of eight more. However, last month there was sadness when one of the animals, Donny, died. "Don didn't make it," Carrie wrote. "We all knew from the moment he was born that he wasn't right, but it still makes me very sad. Nature is cruel, RIP darling Donny." Carrie and her family take care of the ducklings A day before the update, Carrie revealed that her husband Boris Johnson didn't "think he'd make it through the night" after Donny appeared significantly weaker than Wally and Daffy while they were in their tank together. Another sad photo saw Donny snuggling up to one of the other little ducklings. "A rather depressing update from Donny. He still isn't eating and while the other two gorgeous ones are jumping around, splashing their water bowls and munching on their chicken crumbs, Donny seems very lethargic, sitting very still in the corner. Carrie is a loving mother to her children "He's also about 2/3 the size of the others now. They're growing and he's not. Boris doesn't think he'll last the night. *Sigh. I'm going to give him lots of love and attention today .and make him feel and will make him as comfortable as possible.

