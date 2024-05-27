Donald Trump rejected by libertarians obtains less than 1% of the vote





Donald Trump was rejected by Libertarians, receiving only 0.65% of the vote for the party's presidential nominee.

Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee, who registered for the Libertarians, received only six votes from party members.

The vote followed the former president's appearance Saturday at the party's national convention, where he was booed and heckled during his speech.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative via email outside of business hours for comment.

Background Donald Trump attends the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on May 26, 2024. Trump was rejected by Libertarians, receiving only 0.65% of the vote for the party's nominee in the presidential election. Donald Trump attends the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on May 26, 2024. Trump was rejected by Libertarians, receiving only 0.65% of the vote for the party's candidate for the presidential. Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Libertarian Party, established in 1971 and supporting civil liberties and capitalism free from government control, is the third largest U.S. political party in terms of voter registration, but does not have much influence on politics American. It generally receives around 3 percent of the national vote and has few elected officials.

On Saturday evening, before party members chose their presidential nominee on Sunday, Trump gave a speech to the convention, during which he was booed several times. He was the first former president to speak at the event in its 50-year history, which was held at the Washington Hilton in DC and was attended by approximately 1,000 attendees.

What we know

Chase Oliver, a candidate for the 2022 Georgia Senate, won the Libertarian nomination after seven rounds of voting with more than 60% of the vote after the last candidate in the running was eliminated.

He said he would unify the party in his acceptance speech.

“I extend my hand to you,” he said. “Take it and be part of freedom.”

Fewer than 900 delegates voted in the election.

Views

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed he “absolutely would have gotten” the Libertarian nomination if he “wanted to.”

He wrote: “The reason why I did not file documents for the Libertarian nomination, which I absolutely would have obtained if I had wanted (as everyone could see from the enthusiasm of the crowd last night!), was the fact that, as the Republican Candidate, I am not allowed to have another party's nomination. Regardless, I believe I will get the majority of Libertarian votes.

And after?

Oliver will now face Trump and Joe Biden, the incumbent and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in November's presidential election.

Updated: 5/27/2024, 8:00 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information and context.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-rejected-libertarians-less-one-percent-vote-presidential-election-1904870 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos