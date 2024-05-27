Erdoan's far-right ally slams critical media for covering murder case involving his party





The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Baheli, a far-right ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, on Monday castigated critical media for their coverage of suspicions about the involvement of the Gray Wolves, the youth wing of the MHP, in the murder of the group's former leader, academic Sinan Ate. Baheli made the remarks during a commemoration of nationalists who have been killed by other political factions in Turkey's recent history, alongside current Gray Wolves leader Ahmet Yiit Yldrm, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Ates. Ate was fatally shot in Ankara on December 30, 2022, sparking a wide debate about internal power struggles within Turkish nationalist circles. Baheli targeted several media outlets, including Halk TV and Szc TV, accusing them of unfairly attacking the MHP and the Gray Wolves. We will settle accounts with you all. We know very well the resentment of the rotten people who speak against us, he declared. The Ankara General Prosecutor's Office recently completed its investigation into Ates' murder, charging 22 people, including figures linked to the Gray Wolves. The main suspects are Eray Zyac, accused of firing the fatal shots, and Emre Yksel, Yldrm's private secretary. Despite the indictment, critics, including Ates' widow, Aye Ate, say it omits details about the masterminds and motive for the assassination, focusing only on the execution. New footage released by T24 showed a government-issued security vehicle involved in transporting zyac, adding to the controversy. Aye Ate accused authorities of trying to protect certain political figures by omitting crucial details from the indictment. During his speech, Baheli dismissed these criticisms as part of a broader conspiracy against the MHP and the ruling coalition. There is a plot targeting us. We will not be reconciled with the slanderers. We will confront those who ally with foreign agents and break them, he said. Sinan Ate's killing and subsequent media coverage have intensified surveillance of the Gray Wolves, known for their ultranationalist stance and historical involvement in violent activities. The case is being closely watched due to the political affiliations of the suspects and the influential role of the Gray Wolves in Turkish politics. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/05/27/erdogans-far-right-ally-slams-critical-media-for-reporting-on-murder-case-implicating-his-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

