“…how did Narendra Modi become an OBC?” : Rahul Gandhi slams PM amid reservation row, fights for caste census again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid persistent allegations over reservations, and reiterated that the INDIA bloc would conduct a caste census after his coming to power.

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Bihar's Bhojpur, Rahul Gandhi asked why the Prime Minister identifies as OBC when he says there are only two castes.

When I raised the issue of caste census, Narendra Modi said that there are only two castes in India, rich and poor. If there are only two castes, then how did Narendra Modi become an OBC? asked Rahul Gandhi.

“50 percent of the country's population is backward, 15 percent Dalit, 8 percent Adivasi. We have taken up the issue of caste-based census. The country should know how many people are backward, Dalit, Adivasi and minorities. We also said that an economic survey should also be held. As soon as I said this, Narendra Modi said that there are only two castes in the country, so how did you become OBC. ?as soon as our government comes, we will conduct caste census, economic survey and institutional survey We will also remove the 50 percent reservation limit,” Rahul Gandhi said.

In November 2023, during a public rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh, Modi had said that for him there was only one caste in the country and that was poverty. “For those who are poor, Modi is their servant, their brother and their son,” he said. added.

On May 22, during a rally in Panchakula, Haryana, Rahul Gandhi said that the system was highly hostile to lower castes and that he knew the system from the inside as his grandmother and father were prime ministers.

On Sunday, attacking the Indian bloc, Modi said he planned to rewrite the Constitution to provide for reservations on the basis of religion.

Published: May 27, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

