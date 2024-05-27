Xi Jinping heads to Brazil for state visit on eve of G20 | CNN Blogs





Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to travel to Brazil in November for a state visit. The date of the trip has not yet been officially confirmed, but it will likely be on the eve of the G20 summit, which will take place in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. Itamaraty sources confirmed on this blog that the Chinese government has already given clear and strong indications that Xi Jinping wants to take advantage of his trip to the G20 to also meet with President Lus Incio Lula da Silva (PT), in Brasilia. A state visit is the most important form of diplomatic meeting between countries and usually involves a lot of pomp and ceremony on the part of the host government. In April last year, Lula was also received by Xi Jinping in Beijing for a state visit. At the time, the two countries had signed more than 20 agreements in different fields, such as agriculture, environment and science and technology. According to Itamaraty, a very broad bilateral agenda should also be discussed between the two leaders in Brazil. China is by far Brazil's main trading partner. In 2023, Brazilian exports to China broke the all-time record and reached $104 billion. Imports reached 53.175 billion US dollars. Besides bilateral trade, Lula and Xi Jinping are also expected to discuss possibilities for increased Chinese investment in Brazil and global geopolitics. In addition to being part of the G20, the two countries are also partners of BRICS, the group of large developing countries. It is also almost certain that the Chinese leader will again emphasize the possibility of Brazil joining the so-called New Silk Road. The initiative plans Chinese investments in infrastructure projects in regions such as Latin America and Africa. However, the initiative also involves strict financing lines that have drawn criticism from many countries that ended up becoming too indebted to China. Beijing also tends to require the use of Chinese labor and products in projects financed under the New Silk Road. The Chinese government has insisted for years that Brazil also participate in this initiative, but doubts remain about the real benefits for the country. Share:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/blogs/americo-martins/internacional/xi-jinping-vai-ao-brasil-para-visita-de-estado-as-vesperas-do-g20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos