Sir Keir Starmer will need honest answers to convince voters to trust him | Political news
The venue for Sir Keir Starmer's first major campaign speech was a church hall in Lancing, West Sussex.
There were Union Jack banners, Formica tables and countless cups of tea. Typically English, colloquial and relevant.
This is the Starmer his team wanted voters to see by returning the Labor leader to his roots in the south-east of England.
It was, his collaborators tell me, a deliberately personal speech, without new politics, designed to try to convey who is Starmer and what motivates him.
Because it's fair to say that how the Labor leader may appear to how he actually is are very different things.
You may remember how Boris Johnson goaded him as a “left-wing lawyer from Islington in London” and used his title, Sir Keir, to portray him as elite and out of touch with reality.
Part of this election campaign is trying to define it in the minds of voters.
It's the story of a small-town boy, growing up on the Sussex-Kent border, from a working-class background where the annual family holiday was a trip to the Lake District.
His father was a toolmaker and his mother a nurse, suffering from a debilitating illness that affected their entire lives.
But according to his team, it's not widely known beyond the Westminster bubble.
Although I've heard Starmer talk countless times about his late father, Rodney Starmer, a tool maker, only 11% of the public know that's what he did for a living, points out one member of his team.
“We know that much of the Conservative strategy is aimed at Keir Starmer personally and we want to make sure voters can see who he is, where he comes from and that he intends to fight for them,” they said. -they declared.
“This was a deliberately personal speech that answers questions about who he is and what motivates him. So it's right to start the first full week by saying 'this is our prime ministerial candidate' as we know people are just starting to connect with the campaign.
Starmer says what motivates him is a sense of injustice and an anger within him because politics no longer serves the people.
If you want to sum up his argument in one sentence, it's this: “I changed the Labor Party to put it back to the service of the British people and now I want to put Britain back to the service of working people.” »
According to him, the foundation of all this is economic security, border security and national security.
But there is, as the leader acknowledged in this speech, a gap between his Labor Party and its voters.
“I know that countless people have not yet decided how to vote in this election,” he emphasized in his speech. “Do I trust the Labor Party with my money, our borders, our security? My answer is yes, you can.”
But the question of trust haunts Starmer: the trust gap between him and voters.
When I asked him in a short interview To recognize this, he looked through his record as head of the Crown Prosecution Service as proof that he keeps his promises.
But in politics he has reversed course several times, notably on promises he made when trying to become Labor leader.
When I argued to him that he had a trust issue due to broken promises, he told me he “totally disagreed” with that.
“I think it's more important to stand in front of the electorate and say, 'I'm sorry, I can't afford what I said before because of the damage to the economy.'” did he declare.
“What I'm saying to the electorate is: 'I'm going to tell you before the election what I don't think we can afford to do, I'm not going to tell you that you can have it all and then break up a promise”…I think it's fundamental honesty to the electorate.”
There are still questions about Starmer's honesty. Even if he will not make major commitments in terms of public services beyond his six “first steps” to fulfill his government missions by the end of the legislature – on economic growth, waiting lists for the NHS, teachers in schools, tackling illegal boat crossings, safer streets. and that all electricity comes from renewable sources by 2030 – he this weekend ruled out any increases in national insurance and income tax in the next parliament.
All this, given what independent forecasters such as the IMF say about the state of public finances, points to spending cuts in the next Parliament – but it is something Labor will not rely on not, saying they will quickly carry out a spending review if he wins the election.
But as we move beyond that – Labour's message of “change” versus the Tories' message of “choice” – and get into the details of what these two leaders will do, Starmer will face more questions about its tax policy and spending plans. .
And he will need honest answers if he truly wants to convince the public that he is a politician worthy of their trust.
