Narendra Modi attacks Khan market gang for creating false narratives to save the corrupt | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at those who oppose the crackdown on politicians facing corruption allegations and accused the so-called 'Khan Market Gang' of creating false narratives to protect these individuals legal proceedings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mirzapur on Sunday. (ANI) In an interview with IANS, Modi asserted that unlike previous administrations, his government is going after the big fish in the corruption racket rather than the small players. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! “The same people who earlier were crying foul over the inaction of big players have started crying hoarsely over this,” Modi was quoted as saying by IANS. Read: 'Modi goes disco with China': Asaduddin Owaisi on PM's mujra remark to opposition Modi pointed out the irony that the same critics who previously lamented the lack of action against high-level corrupt individuals are now protesting those same actions. “The same people who demanded that Sonia Gandhi be jailed are crying over action against corruption,” PM Modi said, apparently referring to the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders. Read: PM Modi reacts to Pakistani leader's support for Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal: investigation needed Opposition parties alleged that the Modi government misused investigative agencies to suppress opposition voices. Modi, however, stressed that he had no role to play in tackling corrupt leaders and said independent investigative agencies were responsible for apprehending the accused and the judiciary decided their trial and disposition. conviction. “Before the 2019 elections, we were asked about our position and actions on corruption and why the government was not quick to punish the perpetrators. Our direct response was that independent agencies will act against them and that it will be done on the basis of facts Officials have worked “It is difficult to gather the facts and today big players are being arrested and brought to justice,” Modi said. Read: 'When ED will question…': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for God-sent remark Several opposition leaders, including former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, have been jailed over corruption allegations. Kejriwal is out on interim bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

