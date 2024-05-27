Column: Trump says what he thinks? On certain subjects he is slippery like an eel





WASHINGTON

Donald Trump supporters often say they admire him because he always says what he thinks.

He's brutally honest, Larry Faria, a Trump fan in the San Joaquin Valley, told my colleague Jeffrey Fleishman in March. His aggressiveness got him elected.

But on some issues, Trump can be as slippery as an eel.

The presumptive Republican nominee refused to focus on abortion, Obamacare and the federal budget.

Let's start with abortion. In 1999, Trump described himself as very pro-choice. Once he decided to run for president as a Republican, he declared himself anti-abortion and took credit for appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned the right to abortion. abortion in 2022.

But when it comes to federal action to ban or limit abortion, Trump appears to be hesitant because he knows that any tough stance would be unpopular with much of the electorate. He warned other members of the Republican Party that strict abortion policies would lose elections.

In March, Trump found what he hoped would be refuge. He said that since the Supreme Court had left abortion up to the states, a presidential candidate didn't need to take a position at all.

It's up to the states to decide, he said, shrugging his shoulders.

Problem solved? Not exactly. The federal government continues to regulate the two drugs used for medical abortions, which account for more than half of all abortions. Anti-abortion groups want the Food and Drug Administration to withdraw its approval for one of the drugs, mifepristone; some also want the Justice Department to ban sending both drugs through the mail.

Last month, a Time magazine reporter asked Trump where he stood on these issues.

I will make a statement on this within the next 14 days, Trump responded. I am very convinced of this. I actually think this is a very important question.

It was April 12, more than six weeks ago.

Last week, I asked the Trump campaign if he would announce his position on mifepristone soon. The aides did not respond.

Meanwhile, a Pittsburgh television reporter asked Trump if he supported restrictions on contraception.

“We are looking into that, and I will have a policy on that very soon,” the candidate responded.

This was a mistake, and Trump quickly issued a statement that he would never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control.

Aides said the candidate thought he was being asked about mifepristone, on which he still has no position. A senior moment, perhaps?

Today, Obamacare is the federally funded health insurance program, officially known as the Affordable Care Act. Trump tried to repeal the ACA when he was president in 2017, but failed. He still vigorously denounces the program.

Obamacare sucks! he said in a social media post last year.

But when Democrats said they looked forward to campaigning against him on the now-popular law, the former president backtracked.

I'm not running to end the ACA, he posted. We're going to make things much better.

But he offered no proposals to improve the ACA.

Last week, I asked the Trump campaign if it would unveil any proposals to improve Obamacare. There was no response.

Finally, taxes and the federal budget. Two weeks ago, at a rally in New Jersey, Trump made a sweeping promise: big tax cuts for everyone.

“I will give you a significant tax cut for the middle class, upper class, lower class and business class,” he said. You will benefit from the biggest tax reduction.

Tax cuts are popular, so you'd think a candidate would offer tantalizing details.

But Trump does not appear to have a real tax plan, just a broad promise.

The problem is that tax cuts are expensive, at least by traditional budget rules. Orthodox economics and historical experience teach that lowering taxes reduces government revenues and increases deficits. For example, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that Trump's 2017 tax cuts increased federal deficits by at least $1.8 trillion.

Additionally, a big tax cut would inject money into the consumer economy, which would normally push inflation higher.

Until Trump pledged to cut taxes, the tax policy debate focused on current rates, which are expected to rise at the end of next year when the 2017 Trump cuts expire.

President Biden has said he wants to raise taxes on corporations and households earning more than $400,000 a year, while leaving everyone below $400,000 intact.

Republicans in Congress say their main goal is to ensure that taxes don't go up on anyone, including high-income taxpayers or businesses. They notably did not rally around Trump's expansive promise of further cuts.

Fiscal hawks in the Republican Party would normally insist on a plan to ensure that new tax cuts do not increase the annual budget deficit and the long-term national debt. Trump has not proposed such a plan. Without any details, his promise resembles what Silicon Valley calls vaporware, an announcement without a product.

Last week, I asked the Trump campaign if he would provide more details on his tax cuts or other budget plans. Again, no response.

There's a simple reason why Trump hasn't made his views clear on these three issues: He doesn't think it will help him win.

He is campaigning on subjects that are favorable to him: the economy and immigration, explained Republican strategist Alex Conant. Abortion is not an issue Republicans think they can win on. Obamacare won't decide the election, and voters don't expect a detailed tax or budget plan.

And it's probably a good policy.

He's actually running the most disciplined campaign he's ever run, Conant said. This was largely flawless, with a few minor exceptions.

But if Trump wants to become president, he owes voters a clearer explanation of his policies on mifepristone, Obamacare and the federal budget. In the meantime, it's time to stop giving him credit for his outspokenness.

He is only outspoken when it serves his interests.

