Erdoan leads global condemnation of Rafah massacre in Israel





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Monday globally condemned the Israeli massacre of displaced Palestinians in the Rafah “safe zone”. He said the massacre of at least 45 people, mostly women and children, had once again revealed the true face of the “terrorist state” Israel. “Sunday's attack on Rafah, which took place after the order of the International Court of Justice, revealed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terrorist state,” he said in a televised speech. The Turkish president also attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: “Embattled Netanyahu and his murderous network are trying to expand their grip on power by massacring people while they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance. “Netanyahu will not be able to save himself… like (former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan) Milosevic, (convicted Bosnian Serb politician Radovan) Karadzic and (the late German dictator Adolf) Hitler, who “he imitates,” he added. Erdoan also promised that Trkiye would do everything in his power to hold these “savages” to account. Gaza's health ministry said the death toll rose to 45 following overnight Israeli strikes, which sparked fires that burned displaced people to death in their tents, many of them women and children. Global outrage French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed outrage on Monday over Israeli strikes on a tent camp in Rafah and demanded an “immediate ceasefire.” “These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians,” Macron said on X in English. “I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire.” Israel continued its attacks on Rafah despite a ruling Friday by the U.N.'s top court ordering them to end, arguing that the court's ruling gives it some leeway for military action there. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the decision must be respected. “International humanitarian law applies to all, including Israel’s conduct of war,” Baerbock said. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said the situation was horrific. “Gaza is hell on earth. Last night's images are another testimony to this,” UNRWA wrote on X. Nearly 36,000 Palestinians were killed during the Israeli offensive, according to Gaza's health ministry. Israel launched the operation after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion killed about 1,200 people and captured more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli counts. Israel says it wants to root out Hamas fighters holed up in Rafah and rescue hostages it says are being held in the region. But he faces an international outcry. “In addition to the famine, the refusal to authorize sufficient aid, what we witnessed last night is barbaric,” declared Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin. Egypt condemned the Israeli army's “deliberate bombing of the tents of displaced people”, state media reported, calling it a blatant violation of international law. Saudi Arabia also condemned the Israeli attack and Qatar said the Rafah strike could hamper mediation efforts for a ceasefire and hostage exchange.

The Sabah Daily News Bulletin Keep up to date with what's happening in Turkey, its region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/world/mid-east/erdogan-leads-global-condemnation-of-israels-rafah-massacre The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos