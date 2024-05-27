Mamata Banerjee says Narendra Modi should not be made PM during election campaign





Image Source: PTI (FILE IMAGE) Mamata Banerjee, TMC supremo Amid the ongoing political banter between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal, with both parties accusing each other of rigging voting procedures and repeated mistreatment of supporters, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the saffron party should use the title of BJP leader for Narendra Modi. in place of Prime Minister during the election campaign because he is acting Prime Minister. Addressing an election rally in Kolkata Uttar district's Burrabazar area, Banerjee made a comparison with the TMC, referring to her as the party supremo instead of the West Bengal chief minister. She said, “Modiji has every right to campaign. He has every right to come here and participate in election programs. But I am surprised to see him being referred to as the Prime Minister in his party's campaign advertisements .” “Can he do this? I am nominated as TMC chairperson by my campaign managers and by my party here, even though it is not an assembly poll. Yet, I adhere to the code of model conduct,” she added. Further, during the rally, calling Modi a “caretaker prime minister”, Banerjee added that the June 4 result will see the INDIA bloc forming the government in the country and the BJP will not remain in power for a third term in Center. She then slammed the BJP for allegedly creating a divide between communities to get votes, describing it as a “dangerous game”. “I love people of all communities, I love Marwaris, Biharis and others who together make up the beautiful mosaic of West Bengal. Please don't fall into the trap of communal divisions of the BJP,” she said. Moreover, the West Bengal CM also spoke at the rally about the threat of Cyclone Remal looming over the state. She said even while addressing the campaign rally, her mind was filled with the idea of ​​providing relief and aid to the cyclone-affected people, saying her administration was taking all necessary measures to alleviate the suffering of the population and that it constantly monitored the situation. . (With inputs from PTI)

