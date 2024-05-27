Biden marks Memorial Day with message about freedom as Trump lashes out





President Biden on Monday paid tribute to veterans who died in America's wars at Arlington National Cemetery, hailing them as a link in the chain of honor who deserves recognition for protecting the nation's democracy.

Freedom has never been guaranteed, Mr. Biden said in a nine-minute Memorial Day speech, moments after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Every generation must deserve it. Fight for it. Defend it in the battle between autocracy and democracy, he said of the country's veterans. Our democracy is much more than just a system of government. It is the very soul of America.

His dark message stood in stark contrast to that of former President Donald J. Trump, his re-election challenger this year, who posted an angry and inflammatory Memorial Day message on his social media site.

Happy Memorial Day to everyone, including the human scum who are working so hard to destroy our once great country, the former president wrote on Truth Social.

Mr. Trump also wished a happy Memorial Day to Lewis Kaplan, the federal judge who oversaw the trials in which the former president was accused of defamation. Mr. Trump called Judge Kaplan a radical left-wing, Trump-hating federal judge. He also called Judge Arthur F. Engoron, who presided over Mr. Trump’s civil fraud case, wacky.

In an earlier, more traditional Memorial Day missive on Truth Social, Mr. Trump posted a photo of himself saluting a wreath while he was president and saying WE CAN NEVER REPLACE THEM. WE CAN NEVER REFUND THEM. BUT WE CAN ALWAYS REMEMBER.

But his vitriolic message followed a few minutes later to recall the deep differences between the two rivals for the White House. As has been the case for years, whether as president or presidential candidate, Mr. Trump has shown that he will not be held to the standards of behavior that guide the leaders of nations during a somber national holiday.

By contrast, Mr. Biden's appearance was typical of the kind of message delivered by other presidents of both parties.

He focused primarily on the sacrifices of former service members who died in Afghanistan, Korea, Vietnam and the two world wars.

Our fallen heroes brought us together today, he said. We are not only the happy heirs of their legacy. We have the responsibility to be the guardians of their mission, this true memorial of their lives.

Mr. Biden did not mention the wars raging in Europe and the Middle East, where he has pledged not to send American troops to fight alongside its allies in Ukraine or Israel. The United States was nonetheless drawn into both conflicts. The military helps provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and equips and supports fighters against Russia and Hamas in both locations.

Mr. Biden took a moment during his speech to remember his son Beau, who died of brain cancer after serving in Iraq as a member of the National Guard. The president has long said he believes his son developed his cancer because he lived near open fire pits in Iraq, where the military burned waste, producing toxic smoke that nearby soldiers breathed.

This week marks nine years since I lost my son, the president said, taking care to add that Beau Biden's death was not the same as that of soldiers who lost their lives in combat.

The pain of his loss is still with me every day, as it is with you, he said. Always sharp, always clear. But pride too.

It is this pride, the president said, that Americans must remember when service members return home from battle or when grieving family members receive their remains.

Mr. Biden has repeatedly said he believes the nation's most sacred obligation is to care for service members who return home after battle, or to care for the loved ones of those who have died. On Monday, he reiterated this commitment.

He welcomed the 2022 passage of legislation he championed to make it easier for service members to receive health care and other benefits for illnesses most likely caused by burning and other toxic exposures .

Mr. Biden said the legislation and other efforts to support veterans were an expression of gratitude from a grateful nation.

Gratitude to our fallen heroes, he said. Gratitude to the families left behind. And gratitude to the brave souls who continue to support the flame of freedom throughout our country and around the world.

