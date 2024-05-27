Rana Sana warns Imran's fate could be that of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman





ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned that the fate of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was not that of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

Addressing a press conference here, Sanaullah said, “I don't know from where the PTI founder gets his support, but anyone can act stupidly. I pray that Allah saves the PTI founder from a fate similar to that of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”

He continued: “The PTI founder intends to mislead the nation, and I have always warned the people about this. »

Sanaullah said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif remained actively involved in party affairs and assured that the election of the party president would be held with utmost transparency.

The election of the president of the ruling party is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 (tomorrow).

On May 13, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resigned as PML-N chairman, paving the way for party leader, former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz was officially elected president of the PML-N in March 2018, a few months after his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court. After being banned from holding any public office, Nawaz was also barred from holding any office in the political party.

Following the resignation of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, a meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) was convened on Saturday as per the party's constitution, Sanaullah said.

“The CWC accepted the resignation of Shehbaz Sharif and appointed him as interim president [until tomorrows election],” he added.

Sanaullah revealed that the CWC had formed an election commission which published the election schedule.

“The nomination papers were to be released today at 5 pm, and we have released 11 nomination papers,” he said, listing candidates including Basheer Memon, Irfan Siddiqui, Anusha Rehman, Raja Farooq Haider and Shah Ghulam Qadir.

“If there is no other candidate, the president will be elected without opposition; otherwise, a show of hands will take place,” he explained.

Highlighting the contributions of Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah remarked, “Nawaz Sharif made the PML-N a popular and public party, bringing it to power four times and making Pakistan a nuclear power during his tenure. He stressed that any member of the party is invited to submit their declaration of candidacy and that consensus on a candidate should not be opposed.

Responding to concerns over Nawaz Sharif's involvement, he said, “Nawaz Sharif is not separated from anyone and is fully active. The lack of statements from him will soon end. All fundamental decisions of the federal and Punjab governments are taken with his consent.

Regarding potential changes in other parties' positions, Sanaullah mentioned that there are opinions and suggestions, and necessary changes could be made if necessary.

Regarding Shehbaz's role, Sanaullah noted, “Shehbaz Sharif is the most important person in the party after Nawaz Sharif. However, he is currently focused on rescuing the country from the economic crisis, which is a more crucial task.”

He concluded by saying that political vengeance has always been aimed at the Sharif family, contributing to their strong emotional connection with the party and the public. “If a true democratic attitude had prevailed in the country, there would have been many changes in the country and the party. We believe in the parliamentary democratic system,” he said.

In response to a question about societal changes, he remarked, “Even the transgender community in this country has become revolutionary. »

