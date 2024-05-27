Donald Trump attacks E. Jean Carroll in the Memorial Day Post





Former President Donald Trump attacked columnist E. Jean Carroll in a Memorial Day article on Truth Social.

“Happy Memorial Day to everyone, including the human scum who are working so hard to destroy our once great country, and to the radical left, to the Trump-hating federal judge in New York who presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, which awarded a “A woman I've never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event 25 years ago doesn't count!), $91 MILLION for 'DEFAMATION'”, Trump wrote Monday.

In 2023, a New York City jury found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse against Carroll, awarding him $5 million in damages. In January, a separate jury found Trump liable for defamation for his comments criticizing Carroll and denying Carroll's claims that he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s. Carroll received 83.3 additional millions of dollars in damages. Trump appealed both verdicts.

On Monday, Trump attacked Carroll's claims, casting doubt on the allegations because she did not remember more details about the timing of the “so-called event” and did not file a police report immediately after the 'incident.

Former President Donald Trump attends the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on May 26, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. On Memorial Day, Trump published an article about E. Jean Carrol. Former President Donald Trump attends the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on May 26, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. On Memorial Day, Trump published an article about E. Jean Carrol. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

He also disputed the DNA issue. In February 2023, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the civil trial, rejected a last-minute offer from Trump's legal team to provide DNA samples that could be compared to stains found on the dress that Carroll said she was wearing the day of the attack. Kaplan said Trump had more than three years to produce DNA samples and chose not to, and that allowing DNA to become an issue in the case would surely delay the trial that was scheduled to begin less than 2 months later.

“[Carroll] I didn't know when the so-called event took place – sometime in the 1990s – I never filed a police report, I didn't have to show the “dress” she threatened me with ( she came back negative!) and sang my praises in the first half of her CNN interview with Alison Cooper, but changed her tone in the second half – Damn, I wonder why (UNDER CALL!) ? The rape charge was dropped by a jury!” Trump wrote.

Trump and his lawyers repeatedly emphasized that jurors chose to find him responsible for sexual abuse and not rape, despite Carroll's claims that Trump raped her. But Kaplan clarified that the jury did indeed find that Trump raped Carroll.

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was 'raped' within the meaning of New York criminal law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump was “raped,” as many people generally understand the word “rape,” Kaplan wrote in a July ruling denying Trump's motion for a new trial.

“Indeed, as the evidence presented at trial below makes clear, the jury concluded that that is exactly what Mr. Trump did,” the judge concluded.

In a statement sent to Newsweek, Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said: “We have said repeatedly since the jury's last verdict in January that all options were on the table. And that remains true today : all options are on the table.”

Trump also lashed out Monday at Judge Arthur Engoron, the judge who oversaw his criminal fraud trial, calling him “the wacko New York state judge who fined me almost $500 million dollars (ON APPEAL) for having done nothing wrong.”

The former president was ordered to pay $454 million in damages in February after New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron found him and others liable associated with the Trump Organization, of misleading lenders.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is appealing the order and was required to post bail to prevent New York authorities from seizing his assets while the appeal process takes effect. An appeals court granted Trump's request to reduce his bail amount to $175 million after the former president's lawyers argued it was 'virtually impossible' to honor the original sanction .

The former president also hinted at his frustrations over his criminal trial in Manhattan, ending his Memorial Day message with a vague: “Now for Merchan!” The post referred to Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the criminal trial in which Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The prosecution seeks to prove that before the 2016 presidential election, Trump paid or considered paying two women — adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — not to reveal not his alleged liaisons with them. He denies having had relations with the two women. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The criminal trial has been underway in downtown Manhattan for a month and a half, and on Tuesday, Trump's lawyers and prosecutors will both present their closing arguments before the jury begins deliberating. If they find him guilty, Trump would be the first former president convicted of a crime.

The lawsuit, which requires the presumptive Republican nominee to be in court every day, has also kept him off the campaign trail four out of seven days a week. Trump has used the trial schedule as another talking point to support his claims that the case is a political “witch hunt” against him and his 2024 campaign.

Updated 5/27/24 1:37 p.m. ET This story has been updated with comment from Roberta Kaplan.

