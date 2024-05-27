Politics
Boris Johnson stirs up tempers in the British pre-campaign
Boris Johnson will spend most of the time abroad British election campaign. The speaking business is now the main source of his wealth and he had also booked a vacation with his family. Despite his poor relationship with Rishi Sunak, he considered attending rallies in working-class regions that have become conservative with Brexit, but now we don't know.
Don't let anyone forget your name, Johnson wrote this weekend in the 'Daily Mail' the harshest portrait of opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer. He would be, according to the executor of the British march towards the EU, “the most left-wing and most dangerous Prime Minister since the 1970s”. “I will take care of your pensions and your inheritances.”
The catalog of dangers is long. The Labor Party, which has not yet presented its electoral program, has, according to the former “Tory” leader, a hole of 10 billion euros in its spending and income plan. They will provide subsidies to large families. They will raise taxes to increase subsidies. “No recognized economist advocates such a policy, but that is what leftists do,” he writes.
Johnson accuses Starmer of having a house worth millions, “but he seems to hate the idea of other people having theirs.” He compares him to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who “destroys good projects by insisting on a minimum percentage of social housing”. Labour's proposed rent cap already failed when the Vietnamese communists imposed it, Johnson says.
Starmer reportedly bent the knee during the Black Lives Matter campaign, despite the US calling for defunding the police. Be weak in the face of crime, warns the former prime minister, despite being responsible for the prosecution. “Allow children to carry knives.” “I am a pathetic captive of the tyranny of political correctness, or 'woke'”, accuses the politician without charge.
THE 'STARMERITES'
“It is precisely because he is a left-wing lawyer from north London that he will do nothing to solve the problem of illegal immigration, because it is people like him who are the creators of the problem,” continues Johnson. While Starmer has promised greater coordination with Europol and European countries in clearing migrant boats, the conservative attacks his silent intentions regarding the European Union.
“It is clear that the vast majority of Starmerites want to return to the common market, as a first step towards returning to the EU,” warns Johnson. On the same day that it was announced that Clarence House, the king's residence, would not be able to open to tourism due to the lack of workers since Brexit, he warned that “Starmer's first step will be that 448 million citizens of the EU regain free access.
Will the opposition leader have the courage to support the war in Ukraine? Labor Foreign Minister David Lammy voted against the nuclear submarine project, Johnson recalls, and “this is a serious problem”. He questions whether Starmer and Lammy will defend “the strategically crucial sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territories”. Will they support Gibraltar? “They will have to be asked about these questions during the campaign,” concludes Johnson, who party members would like to see again in the leadership.
Sunak wants to restore military service
A British government led by the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, would begin in September 2025 a pilot experiment to test the functioning of a National Military and Civil Service. It would be twelve months and mandatory for 18-year-olds, although Defense Minister James Cleverly stressed that no one will go to prison for refusing to comply with the order. There will be options to participate in non-military activities.
Sunak and Cleverly highlighted the supposed benefit of greater national cohesion resulting from successive generations sharing their youth time with young people from other parts of the country. The incentive to join the armed forces highlights the possibility of acquiring new qualifications; in cybersecurity, for example. The ad is part of a Conservative strategy to present powerful ideas early in the election campaign. The opposition predicted that this service would never be created and criticized the reduction of military personnel under the “conservative” era.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.diariodenavarra.es/noticias/actualidad/internacional/2024/05/27/boris-johnson-agita-animos-precampana-britanica-609968-1032.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdoan discusses Gaza crisis with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez
- Boris Johnson stirs up tempers in the British pre-campaign
- Jokowi summons police chief and attorney general for spying on prosecutor by Densus 88
- Hollywood man accused of sexual abuse of children and animals
- MPD is looking for 2 men who stole merchandise from Cricket Wireless
- The Oxford Fashion Gala: a deep dive into design
- Charge in 9 minutes and 48 seconds! | Global Fleet
- Donald Trump attacks E. Jean Carroll in the Memorial Day Post
- Councilor Lucy Allan has been suspended after backing a Reform UK candidate.
- Actor Johnny Wactor was protecting a colleague when he was shot
- Monty Mobile: A Pioneer in the Global Communications Industry
- Bollywood Star Shahid Kapoor Buys Sea View Apartment For Massive Rs 60 Crore – Details