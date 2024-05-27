Boris Johnson stirs up tempers in the British pre-campaign

Boris Johnson will spend most of the time abroad British election campaign. The speaking business is now the main source of his wealth and he had also booked a vacation with his family. Despite his poor relationship with Rishi Sunak, he considered attending rallies in working-class regions that have become conservative with Brexit, but now we don't know.

Don't let anyone forget your name, Johnson wrote this weekend in the 'Daily Mail' the harshest portrait of opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer. He would be, according to the executor of the British march towards the EU, “the most left-wing and most dangerous Prime Minister since the 1970s”. “I will take care of your pensions and your inheritances.”

The catalog of dangers is long. The Labor Party, which has not yet presented its electoral program, has, according to the former “Tory” leader, a hole of 10 billion euros in its spending and income plan. They will provide subsidies to large families. They will raise taxes to increase subsidies. “No recognized economist advocates such a policy, but that is what leftists do,” he writes.

Johnson accuses Starmer of having a house worth millions, “but he seems to hate the idea of ​​other people having theirs.” He compares him to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who “destroys good projects by insisting on a minimum percentage of social housing”. Labour's proposed rent cap already failed when the Vietnamese communists imposed it, Johnson says.

Starmer reportedly bent the knee during the Black Lives Matter campaign, despite the US calling for defunding the police. Be weak in the face of crime, warns the former prime minister, despite being responsible for the prosecution. “Allow children to carry knives.” “I am a pathetic captive of the tyranny of political correctness, or 'woke'”, accuses the politician without charge.

THE 'STARMERITES'

“It is precisely because he is a left-wing lawyer from north London that he will do nothing to solve the problem of illegal immigration, because it is people like him who are the creators of the problem,” continues Johnson. While Starmer has promised greater coordination with Europol and European countries in clearing migrant boats, the conservative attacks his silent intentions regarding the European Union.

“It is clear that the vast majority of Starmerites want to return to the common market, as a first step towards returning to the EU,” warns Johnson. On the same day that it was announced that Clarence House, the king's residence, would not be able to open to tourism due to the lack of workers since Brexit, he warned that “Starmer's first step will be that 448 million citizens of the EU regain free access.

Will the opposition leader have the courage to support the war in Ukraine? Labor Foreign Minister David Lammy voted against the nuclear submarine project, Johnson recalls, and “this is a serious problem”. He questions whether Starmer and Lammy will defend “the strategically crucial sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territories”. Will they support Gibraltar? “They will have to be asked about these questions during the campaign,” concludes Johnson, who party members would like to see again in the leadership.

Sunak wants to restore military service

A British government led by the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, would begin in September 2025 a pilot experiment to test the functioning of a National Military and Civil Service. It would be twelve months and mandatory for 18-year-olds, although Defense Minister James Cleverly stressed that no one will go to prison for refusing to comply with the order. There will be options to participate in non-military activities.

Sunak and Cleverly highlighted the supposed benefit of greater national cohesion resulting from successive generations sharing their youth time with young people from other parts of the country. The incentive to join the armed forces highlights the possibility of acquiring new qualifications; in cybersecurity, for example. The ad is part of a Conservative strategy to present powerful ideas early in the election campaign. The opposition predicted that this service would never be created and criticized the reduction of military personnel under the “conservative” era.