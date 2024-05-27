Erdoan discusses Gaza crisis with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Monday discussed the current humanitarian crisis and Israeli attacks on Gaza, relations between Trkiye and Spain, as well as other developments, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Directorate of Defense said. Communication. Erdoan told Sanchez that Israel's massacres against Palestinians must stop immediately and that Tel Aviv must be forced to comply with international law. Israeli airstrikes targeted a camp of displaced Palestinians in the Rafah security zone, killing at least 45 civilians, mostly women and children, who burned to death. The president also said Trkiye welcomed Spain's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood. He said the move would help facilitate peace and justice in the region, as well as efforts towards a two-state solution. Last week, Sanchez said Spain's council of ministers would recognize an independent Palestinian state on May 28. This announcement comes around the same time that the leaders of Ireland and Norway announced that they would do the same on the same date. In his speech, Sanchez said that he had talked with leaders and studied the situation in Palestine and that he clearly understood one thing: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu has no peace plan for Palestine.” Sanchez said the Israeli leader refuses to listen to the international community as he continues to bomb civilian infrastructure and block desperately needed aid. About 144 of the United Nations' 193 member states recognize Palestine as a state, including most of the South, Russia, China and India. But only a handful of the EU's 27 members have done so so far, mainly former communist countries as well as Sweden and the Greek Cypriot administration. Britain, Australia and EU member Malta have indicated in recent months that they may soon follow suit. The recognition of a Palestinian state currently faces opposition from Israel's closest ally, the United States, which has the power to veto it at the United Nations and did so last month. last. Washington says it favors a Palestinian state eventually, but only following negotiations with Israel, a position it shares with European powers including France and Germany. No negotiations on the creation of a Palestinian state have taken place since the failure of the last round of negotiations ten years ago. Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas incursion on October 7, which killed around 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages. Israeli operations in the Palestinian enclave have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry. Israel said recognizing a Palestinian state now would effectively reward Hamas for its attacks. Spain and its allies have spent months lobbying European countries, including France, Portugal, Belgium and Slovenia, for support for recognition of a Palestinian state.

