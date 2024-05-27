Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden and trial judges in Memorial Day article: 'human scum'





Former President Trump marked Memorial Day by lashing out at judges overseeing the civil and criminal trials against him and calling his political opponents “human scum.”

After a Truth Social article somberly recalling the deaths early Monday, Trump blasted President Biden and the judges in a lengthy statement.

“Happy Memorial Day to everyone, including the human scum who are working so hard to destroy our once great country,” Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, wrote on Truth Social.

He specifically denounced Judge Lewis Kaplan, calling him a “radical left-wing, Trump-hating federal judge.” Kaplan oversaw two defamation cases against writer E. Jean Carroll, for which Trump lost and was ordered to pay more than $80 million in damages. He is appealing the decision.

The former president also attacked Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled on a civil business fraud trial in New York that resulted in Trump being ordered to pay more than $450 million in fines. Trump called Engoron “wacky” and suggested he would soon launch the same attacks against the judge in his ongoing criminal trial, Juan Merchan.

This statement is very different from that of President Biden, who delivered a somber speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. Biden took the opportunity to comment on the death of his own son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer believed to be caused by exposure to toxic chemicals during his service in the Iraq War.

“I know it hurts,” Biden told the families of fallen veterans. “The suffering is still real. Still raw. This week marks the nine anniversary of the loss of my son Beau.

“The pain of his loss is with me every day, as it is with you,” he said. “Still lively.” Always clear. But so is the pride I feel in the service. As if I could still hear him say: “It’s my duty, Dad. It's my duty.'”

Dozens of congressional leaders also made similar remarks on the holiday Monday with statements of remembrance and gratitude.

